×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 veterans for whom the upcoming season of IPL would be a do-or-die

Ayuj Aryan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    07 Mar 2019, 14:43 IST

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

The most popular T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League begins on March 23, 2019. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the opening match of this prestigious league. CSK will go into the tournament trying to defend their title and will hope to win it for the 4th time. However, the other 7 teams are ready to provide them with tough competition.

There has been a long followed tradition in the IPL. It has provided younger players an opportunity to learn from the seniors and get better at the game. The seniors have always been mentors for talented young players. This culture is set to be seen in this IPL as well.

However, there are many legendary veterans, who are struggling to get their touch back. And this IPL is probably the last chance for all such players to prove their mettle. If these veterans do not manage to do it, then this might be the last time we see them in the IPL.

Let us take a look at some of those players:

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh had a disappointing IPL 2018, where he could manage only 65 runs in the 8 matches that he played for KXIP. And those runs came at a mere average of 10.83. The 2019 IPL auctions were a red alert for the 37-year-old, as he was sold for just Rs 1 crore to Mumbai Indians, which was Rs 15 crores less than his price tag in 2016. More alarmingly, he was unsold in the 1st round of the auction.

He did not have a good Ranji season as well. He was able to manage only 99 runs in the 7 innings that he played, without a 50+ score. Therefore, it becomes absolutely necessary for the left-hander to prove his mettle in IPL 2019. If he doesn't, then this might be the final time that we see him in the IPL.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Yuvraj Singh Lasith Malinga Leisure Reading
IPL 2019: 3 Indian cricketing giants that might be playing their last IPL this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 bowlers in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 Players who might play their last IPL in 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players who could be playing their last season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The biggest hitter of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The youngest and oldest player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Players to watch out from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who might be the leading run scorer
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The Dark Horses in each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One Player from each team who could be playing their last season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us