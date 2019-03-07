IPL 2019: 5 veterans for whom the upcoming season of IPL would be a do-or-die

Ayuj Aryan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.26K // 07 Mar 2019, 14:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh

The most popular T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League begins on March 23, 2019. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the opening match of this prestigious league. CSK will go into the tournament trying to defend their title and will hope to win it for the 4th time. However, the other 7 teams are ready to provide them with tough competition.

There has been a long followed tradition in the IPL. It has provided younger players an opportunity to learn from the seniors and get better at the game. The seniors have always been mentors for talented young players. This culture is set to be seen in this IPL as well.

However, there are many legendary veterans, who are struggling to get their touch back. And this IPL is probably the last chance for all such players to prove their mettle. If these veterans do not manage to do it, then this might be the last time we see them in the IPL.

Let us take a look at some of those players:

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh had a disappointing IPL 2018, where he could manage only 65 runs in the 8 matches that he played for KXIP. And those runs came at a mere average of 10.83. The 2019 IPL auctions were a red alert for the 37-year-old, as he was sold for just Rs 1 crore to Mumbai Indians, which was Rs 15 crores less than his price tag in 2016. More alarmingly, he was unsold in the 1st round of the auction.

He did not have a good Ranji season as well. He was able to manage only 99 runs in the 7 innings that he played, without a 50+ score. Therefore, it becomes absolutely necessary for the left-hander to prove his mettle in IPL 2019. If he doesn't, then this might be the final time that we see him in the IPL.