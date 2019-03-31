×
IPL 2019: 6 players Mumbai Indians should try in the next few games

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    31 Mar 2019, 01:42 IST

Mumbai Indians, Photo Courtesy IPLT20/BCCI
Mumbai Indians, Photo Courtesy IPLT20/BCCI

The Mumbai Indians slumped to their second defeat in IPL 2019 after a pounding by the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. After getting off to a good start, Mumbai's middle order batting looked out woefully lackluster with only Hardik Pandya making a notable contribution.

The fast bowling too has shown dearth in the quality. Except for Bumrah, no other MI bowler has been able to put his hand up and deliver. Mitchell McClenaghan has been very expensive with ball and Malinga hasn't looked the most threatening.

All in all, the Mumbai Indians team looks very vulnerable right now and it is time for them to go back to the drawing board and try out new faces to turn the tables around. Here are 6 players that Mumbai Indians should try in the next few games.

#6 Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav
Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav was acquired by the Mumbai Indians from the Delhi Capitals in a transfer ahead of the 2019 season. The off-spinner has warmed the bench so far and would be itching to get into the side looking at Mumbai's shoddy bowling effort this season.

The 29-year-old has played only 10 IPL games so far but has a very cheap economy of 6.53. To push his case further, he is a decent lower-order batsman. Also, the MI haven't had a quality off-spinner since Harbhajan Singh's departure and Jayant could well be the new man for the job.

#5 Siddhesh Lad

Siddhesh Lad
Siddhesh Lad

Siddhesh Lad has been a juggernaut run-scorer for Mumbai in the domestic cricket and is called the 'crisis man' of his team. The Mumbai Indians picked Siddhesh Lad in 2015 and surprisingly haven't given him a single game yet.

Looking at Mumbai's middle-order woes, it is the perfect time for the men in blue and gold to end Lad's long wait for the MI cap. He is a powerful striker of the ball who can provide great value to their batting line-up.

1 / 3 NEXT
