IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals to register their 3rd win

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 // 05 Apr 2019, 02:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SRH beat Delhi Capitals to register their 3rd win of IPL 2019. (Picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the match played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and decided to field first. Kumar struck first by dismissing Prithvi Shaw for 11 runs. Mohammad Nabi struck by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan for 12. At the end of six overs, Delhi Capitals were 36 for 2.

After the power play overs, Mohammad Nabi struck to dismiss Risbabh Pant for five. The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals and never allowed Delhi Capitals to score runs easily.

Axar Patel played a useful cameo scoring 23 off 13 balls to help Delhi Capitals post a total of 129 for eight in 20 overs. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, and Mohammad Nabi took two wickets each. Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for Delhi Capitals with 43 runs.

Chasing the target of 130 runs to win, Jonny Bairstow continued his brilliant form with his attacking approach against Delhi Capitals bowlers while David Warner gave him full support. At the end of six overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 62 for 0.

Rahul Tewatia struck by dismissing the in-form Jonny Bairstow for 48. Bairstow and Warner had added 64 runs for the opening wicket. Kagiso Rabada then got the wicket of David Warner for 10.

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar added 27 runs for the third wicket before Ishant Sharma dismissed Pandey for 10 runs. Mohammad Nabi and Yusuf Pathan added 20 unbeaten runs for the sixth wicket to help SRH win the match by five wickets.

SRH 131 for 5 in 18.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 48, Mohammad Nabi 17*, Axar Patel 1/18, R Tewatia 1/10) beat Delhi Capitals 129 for 8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 43, Axar Patel 23*, Mohammad Nabi 2/21, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/27) by 5 wickets.

Advertisement