IPL 2019: Andre Russell - The most destructive guy in world cricket right now

Adil Shrivastav
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
17   //    06 Apr 2019, 18:46 IST

Andre Russell has lit up the IPL so far this season [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]
Andre Russell has lit up the IPL so far this season [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

Andre Russell yet again proved his incredible strength to finish matches with his 48-run innings off just 13 balls against a woeful Royal Challengers Bangalore side. Kolkata Knight Riders thus recorded a spectacular win yet again, this time at the Chinnaswamy. 

While chasing 206, Kolkata Knight Riders did not get a great start as Sunil Narine got out after mustering only 10 runs off 8 balls. Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa kept the scoreboard ticking before getting dismissed quickly for 43 and 33 runs respectively. 

Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik tried to take KKR's boat to the shore but failed as Nitish got out courtesy a bad shot and Karthik struggled for timing, gave a catch straight to Yuzvendra Chahal near the boundary ropes.

Dinesh Karthik's wicket was tailgated by the Russell-show after he boxed Mohammed Siraj's beamer for a six. The beamer proved to be the culprit as Russell got going after that, hitting back-to-back sixes off Marcus Stoinis' bowling. Russell mercilessly hit Tim Southee all over the park as the Kiwi went for 29 runs in one run to level the Knight Riders with RCB's score. Shubman Gill finished off the proceedings formally, ending a mammoth and incredible run chase.

With 207 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell has surely been the star man this IPL

Earlier in the first match of this season for KKR, they scored 53 runs off the last 3 overs and won the game courtesy another Russell-hurricane against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. 

After this RCB vs KKR match, the men in purple and gold have chased 53 runs in the last 3 overs for the second time in the tournament, courtesy to the dynamism of the man from the Caribbean Islands.

Russell has hit a total of 22 sixes this IPL which is more than the fours that he has hit. He has got the record for most runs in an over, most sixes in an innings, best batting strike rate and the highest player points this season which shows how good he has been for the Knight Riders.

Russell is apparently completely responsible for Kolkata Knight Riders' all three wins this season, and he is the one who is being betted on to win the MVP award yet again after the 2015 season when he scored 326 runs and took 14 wickets in 13 matches.

