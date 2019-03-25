×
IPL 2019: Ashwin runs Jos Buttler out before delivering the ball

Shreyas
ANALYST
News
1.99K   //    25 Mar 2019, 23:22 IST

Ashwin's decision to run the batsman out might spark a controversy
Ashwin's decision to run the batsman out might spark a controversy

What's the Story?

Ravichandran Ashwin, the KXIP skipper effected a runout Jos Buttler who was at the non-striker's end before releasing the ball. The off-spinner had bowled a tight spell and was about to bowl the last ball of his quota when he spotted Buttler outside the crease.

The Background

Rajasthan Royals seem set to chase down a score of 185 as Buttler was dominating the Punjab bowlers barring Mujeeb and Ashwin. He was on 69 off 43 balls and Sanju Samson was on strike when Ashwin ran out the non-striker after finding him couple of steps outside his crease before Ashwin entered his delivery stride. Needless to say, he was a captain under pressure and was unable to get Buttler out and took the opportunity to mankade him.

The Heart of the Matter

RR were cruising at 108/1 in 12.5 overs and looked at finishing the game off easily. Ashwin whipped the bails off and as soon as he appealed, there were a couple of verbals between Ashwin and Buttler with the umpire trying to calm things down. The fans vented their displeasure at the decision once Buttler was declared out.

The laws of cricket, under Law 42.15 says that a bowler can't run out the non-striker once he has entered into his delivery stride. However, it remains legal for a bowler to run out a non-striker who has strayed outside his crease a before he has entered his delivery stride.

While what Ashwin did seems to be legal, the spirit of the game seems to be put in question and it also illustrates that Ashwin did what he did due to the position his side was in. This will become a talking point for the commentators and experts.

