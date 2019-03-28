×
IPL 2019: Ashwin takes the blame for the no-ball incident

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
28 Mar 2019, 15:02 IST

The no-ball turned out to be a turning point in the match.
The no-ball turned out to be a turning point in the match.

What’s the story?

Ravichandran Ashwin, the captain of Kings XI Punjab, has taken the blame for last night’s no-ball incident involving Andre Russell. Russell was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami with a brilliant yorker, only for him to return back to the crease courtesy a no-ball given by the umpires as there were less than four fielders within the 30-yard circle. 

In case you didn’t know?

Russell made full use of the second life as he went on to smash five sixes and three fours from the next 11 balls, to power his team to a match-winning score of 218/4, their highest score at Eden Gardens.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about the incident at the post-match presentation, Ashwin said, “We weren’t really focused on the small things and they do cost you big in this format. Yes, we definitely have to look at it next game. I’ll take the blame [for the no-ball incident].”

“I should have had a look at it. At that stage, with the slog on, you hope the fielders are switched on but obviously he [Varun Chakravarthy or Hardus Viljoen] was a debutant,” he added.

Russell, on the other hand, was thankful to the opposition for the reprieve. He said, “Thanks to that guy who was outside the ring. It’s the new guy, forgot his name. Thank you. When I get bowled, I thought I had missed out but I saw the guys in dugout signaling no-ball and I was like, please God, let it be a no-ball. I did not let it go and capitalised on it.”

What’s next?

The Kings XI Punjab take on the Mumbai Indians at Mohali this Saturday whereas the Kolkata Knight Riders would be looking to continue their winning run when they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Saturday.

Fetching more content...
