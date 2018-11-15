IPL 2019 Auction: Complete list of players retained and released by each team

It has been an extremely busy day for each Indian Premier League team on the transfer deadline day. More than 50 players have been released overall and this means that the auction which is reportedly to take place next month will be an extremely exciting one.

While a few big names have been released by the teams, there were a few expected ones as well.

A few trades took place as well over the past couple of weeks. Quinton de Kock moved from the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the Mumbai Indians while Shikhar Dhawan was traded to the Delhi Daredevils in exchange for three Indian stars. Marcus Stoinis was traded to RCB for Mandeep Singh.

With each team having announced its squad going into the auction, let's take a look at the complete list of players who have been released and retained by each franchise.

#1 Mumbai Indians

The three-time champions bought Quinton de Kock from the Royal Challengers Bangalore a week ago in order to strengthen their batting line-up.

They decided to release 10 players including four foreigners, namely JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, and Akila Dananjaya.

The rest of the squad was retained and Rohit Sharma will continue to captain the side.

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Traded: Quinton de Kock from RCB.

Available slots: 7; Indian 6, Overseas 1

