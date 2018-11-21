IPL 2019 Auction: 3 teams who could buy Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer was the third highest run-scorer of CPL 2018

'Where talent meets opportunity' is the slogan of IPL and rightly so. Over the years, IPL has been a breeding ground for future stars of international cricket. Young and upcoming talents from all around the world come to India to be part of this annual extravaganza. An important reason for the huge participation of players, especially the young players, is the amount of exposure and recognition the players get by playing alongside the international stars.

One such young star who is all set to light up IPL this year is Shimron Hetmyer. Hetmyer first shot into prominence when he led the West Indies Under-19 to their maiden World title against a strong Indian team, which had current India players like Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar. He was fast-tracked into the West Indies senior team soon after that and even though Hetmyer has been a little inconsistent, he has shown glimpses of his talent. In the recent ODI series against India, he gave a testimony of his batting prowess by some strong performances.

IPL teams are always in search of such emerging talent and they will be eyeing Hetmyer this year.

Here are the 3 IPL teams who can bid for Shimron Hetmyer.

#3 Delhi Daredevils

Hetmyer can be an ideal replacement for Maxwell

Delhi Daredevils' poor run in the IPL continued with the team finishing last in the points table in IPL 2018. Even though Daredevils went in with a new look side last season, they failed to deliver. Expectedly, the team management has started to change things around for the next season. After getting back local boy Shikhar Dhawan in their side in the trade window, Daredevils released quite a few players from last season's squad which will allow them to pick new players at the auction.

However, they have released a lot of middle-order batsmen like Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Mann, and Abhishek Sharma and they will need to rope in someone like Hetmyer to support Iyer and Pant.

The West Indies youngster has the ability to change the match within a few overs and can be vital to Daredevils' chances next season.

