IPL 2019 Auction: Who's been traded for whom so far?

Rajdeep Puri
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Nov 2018, 15:41 IST

Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction is not far away as the teams are busy plotting their buys for the upcoming season.

Prior to the auction, each team is supposed to list down the players they want to retain and release ahead. The deadline for the same is November 15. Teams were also allowed to trade players amongst themselves during this time.

There have been a few big names traded so far and a few big names who have been released as well. On the other hand, we have seen changes in coaching personnel as well.

In this article, we take a look at what the teams have been up to prior to deadline day for announcing the players released and retained:

Note: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have not traded any players so far.

#1 Kings XI Punjab

The Punjab based franchise had a disappointing season last time around despite starting off so well. They ended up finishing seventh on the table in the end.

KXIP have made a few changes this year, trading Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh. Apart from this, Virender Sehwag also announced his resignation from the post of team mentor after Mike Hesson was announced as the new coach.

Players released: Marcus Stoinis

Players bought: Mandeep Singh

#2 Delhi Daredevils

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi Daredevils had a disastrous outing last time around, finishing at the bottom of the table. They will look to turn things around this year and hopefully qualify for the playoffs.

They have been quite busy in the transfer window so far as they went on to purchase the services of Shikhar Dhawan from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In return, they gave away 3 players to the Hyderabad--based franchise.

They also roped in Mohammed Kaif as the assistant coach.

Players released: Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma.

Players bought: Shikhar Dhawan

