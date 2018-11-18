IPL 2019 Auctions: 5 Players To Watch Out For

The 8 IPL franchises released their retention list on November 15, 2018. Every team retained some players, traded some and released others. CSK retained 23 players, the most by a team whereas KXIP retained just 9, the least.

There were quite a few unexpected releases, some of whom included Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, and Brendon McCullum, just to name a few. Axar Patel and Sarfaraz Khan were the players who were retained in the previous season but were released this time. David Warner and Steve Smith, who did not play last season due to ban following the ball-tampering scandal, were also retained by SRH and RR respectively.

The auctions for the season are reportedly to be held on 19th and 20th December 2018 in Jaipur and the stage is set for an epic battle between franchises to get some good players to make their teams stronger. Here are a few players who are expected to get a large amount and will be on the eyes of every franchise:

#5 Axar Patel

Axar Patel was the only retained player by Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018, where he was retained at a price of 12.5 crores. However, he has been released by KXIP this year.

An Indian all-rounder, he provides a perfect spin option to every team along with playing the role of a finisher. He has a good economy of 7.53 and has the ability the ability to bowl a few tight overs in the powerplay and middle overs. In addition to this, he has a strike rate of 126.57 which makes him a perfect player.

He will play an important role for any team he plays. Therefore, it will be interesting to see which team goes after him.

