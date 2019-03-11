×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Best players in each department for KKR

Abdul Rahman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.89K   //    11 Mar 2019, 12:48 IST

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR will be eying their third IPL title
Dinesh Karthik-led KKR will be eying their third IPL title

Yet another breathtaking edition of world's most liked T20 league IPL is set to get underway on 23rd of March. One of the most successful IPL teams, Kolkata Knight Riders will start their campaign on March 24 when they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR are only behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in terms of winning the IPL title as they have lifted the trophy two times while CSK and MI both have won the title thrice. 

Last season, KKR quite surprisingly qualified for the playoffs in spite of having a weak squad. But this season, they have a quite decent squad. So they will surely be hoping to get their hands on IPL trophy for the third time.

Here, we take a look at the best player in each department for KKR who can play a crucial role for them in winning the tournament.

#4 Best Fast Bowler: Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson
Lockie Ferguson

Kolkata Knight Riders have a very inexperienced fast bowling attack for the upcoming season as they have Anrich Nortje, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Hardus Viljoen, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna and Prithvi Raj in their fast bowling attack. Even though, these bowlers have not enough experience but all of these have the potential to do well on the big stage.

However, the exceedingly skilled kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson could be the best fast bowler for the franchise in IPL 2019. Ferguson is someone who can consistently bowl over 145 kph and has a good bouncer and a yorker which makes him a quite lethal bowler in the shortest form of the game. He has been in great form of late in international cricket. 

Previously, Ferguson has played for Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017 where he played just 4 matches and picked up 3 wickets.

As far as Ferguson's T20I stats are concerned, he has taken 10 wickets from 5 matches at an unbelievable average of 13.5 and an economy rate of 7.15 with 21/3 being his best figures.

Advertisement

With KKR not having any big name in their fast bowling attack, Ferguson is expected to be their first choice overseas pacer in the upcoming season. KKR will have high hopes from the kiwi paceman in IPL 2019.

Considering Lockie Ferguson's potential, he could surprise everyone with his performance in IPL 2019. It will be worth watching him in the approaching season.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Kuldeep Yadav T20
IPL 2019: 3 Kolkata Knight Riders players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Reasons why KKR Could Win the Tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who could be surplus at KKR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking ahead to the KKR vs SRH encounter
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best possible opening pairs in each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will Kolkata Knight Riders lift their third title?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the wrist spinners of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What should be KKR's ideal playing XI
RELATED STORY
4 players who were released by their home franchise after IPL 2010
RELATED STORY
4 players whose careers blossomed after leaving KKR 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us