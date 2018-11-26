IPL 2019: Best XI of released players

The transfer window saw some big names being traded and some surprising releases and retentions. The auctions for the twelfth edition of the biggest T20 league are all set to take place on 18 December at Jaipur. While teams like CSK and SRH will not be looking to add much to their squad since they already have a settled side, teams like KXIP and DD have a lot to fill in after they released some major players.

Some of the big names released include Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Aron Finch, Alex Hales, Brandon McCullum, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami and Yuvraj Singh. While some of the above-mentioned names were expected to be released, some names came as complete surprises.

Here we look at the best XI amongst the released players (7 Indians and 4 foreigners) :

Openers - Gautam Gambhir (C) and Brendon McCullum

Gautam Gambhir has been one of the best captains in the IPL, winning two trophies for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gambhir also has the record for most fifties in the IPL. Though he was not at his very best in the previous edition and got dropped after giving up captaincy, he still has enough to offer both as a captain and an opener.

If the IPL is such a big hit today, much credit goes to McCullum for the way he started the tournament. His 158* in the very first match made the tournament an instant hit. McCullum has been a consistent performer in the IPL so far but did not look at his best in the eleventh edition. But with his level of fitness and his calibre, he his too good to be written off.

Among many openers in the released players' list including Finch, Roy, Hales and Short, Gambhir and McCullum have performed the best and hence they get a place in the XI.

Middle Order - Wriddhiman Saha (wk), JP Duminy, Glenn Maxwell and Manoj Tiwary

Wriddhiman Saha being released by SRH came as a shocker, considering the only wicketkeeper they have now is Shreevats Goswami, who is not in great form either. Saha is the best choice for the wicketkeeping role among the released players and he fits in at number 3.

Duminy and Maxwell fit in at the number 4 and 5 slots and both of them can be used as part-time bowlers as well, giving the captain handy bowling options. Maxwell flopped for DD last season while Duminy was used by MI only during last few matches. But both have had a fair share of success in the IPL and are the best options for the middle order among the list of released players.

Tiwary and Duminy

Manoj Tiwary played a vital role in the campaign of RPS in 2017 when the lost to MI in the finals. He often played cameos coming in at the end which helped the team post competitive totals. Tiwary is also an exceptional fielder and can be placed anywhere on the field. He was under-utilised by KXIP last season and now that he is released, teams like DD might look forward to him as a middle order batsman. Manoj fits in at number 6 in this side of released players.

Sarfaraz Khan and Saurabh Tiwary are the alternatives for Manoj at 6, but looking at form, fitness and experience, Manoj has an upper hand.

All-Rounders and Bowlers - Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammad Shami

Axar Patel, Maxwell and Saha

Axar Patel has been a consistent performer for KXIP and has been released probably to be bought again at a lower price. Axar is the best all-rounder option in the list and also fits in as the lead spinner.

Mitchell Starc might not have played much in the IPL but the only season he played for RCB in 2015, he set the stage on fire. He was economical and was also amongst wickets. KKR released Starc keeping in mind his high price tag as well as the uncertainty over his availability in the next season.

Other options for the foreign fast bowler slot include Pat Cummins, Chris Jordan and Mustafizur Rahman. But none of them has been exceptional for more than one seasons as well. So Starc gets a place ahead of them.

Mitchell Starc

The last three slots should have ideally gone to one spinner and two pacers, but considering the lack of quality spinners in the list and also the fact that there are already three spin bowling options in the lineup, the three slots go to Indian seamers.

Jaydev Unadkat was the highest-priced Indian in the 2018 auctions, following his impressive show in 2017. He was released this year and RR might look to buy him at a lower price. He has good variations useful for T20s and him along with Mohit Sharma will be the death bowlers in this side.

Mohit Sharma bowled well at the death for KXIP as well as CSK but was not much effective at the start. He has a knack of picking up wickets at the death and hence fits in this team. Shami seems to be the best option among the released players to share the new ball with Starc.

This completes the best XI from the released players.