IPL 2019: Biggest upset of Week 2

Russell had no reply to this outstanding yorker from Kagiso Rabada. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Week 2 of the Indian Premier League drew to a close when Andre Russell blasted the Kolkata Knight Riders to a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 5th, Friday. The league is slowly starting to settle into shape with the top teams slowly cementing their spots in the top of the table while the occasional surprises and brilliant performances continue to stream in.

With more games every week and many high-octane clashes, we have had a lot to cheer for as fans, and we have had many upsets in Week 2.

Let's take a look at the biggest upset of Week 2.

While the Delhi Capitals' tremendous collapse against the Kings XI Punjab is a strong candidate for the biggest upset, it really has to be Delhi's stunning win against KKR which was really an unexpected result.

The Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl at the Feroz Shah Kotla, and had the Knight Riders reeling for 44/4 as DC looked in complete control over the strong KKR batting lineup. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik, however, had other plans as the Caribbean smashed 62 off 28 balls, while DK stroked his way to a half-century to lead KKR to a strong total of 185.

KKR seemed to have the upper hand and their spinners looked like they were going to win the game for them. Young Prithvi Shaw, however, had other plans as he played beautifully from one end and held the innings together while wickets fell at regular intervals. Shaw was there till the end, and was about to score a hundred when there was another twist in the match. He got dismissed for 99 and the team's fortunes turned around once more.

Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram and Hanuma Vihari weren't able to beat the spirited KKR bowling attack as Delhi failed to win the match from a winning position, dragging the match to a Super Over.

Delhi were sent in to bat first and managed 10 runs, a score which seemed sub-par while facing the might of KKR's batting. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat and Russell smashed a boundary of the first ball of the Super Over, which was bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada pulled things back remarkably though, and bowled some excellent yorkers to keep the batsmen from scoring, and cleaned up Russell with a well-executed yorker.

DC won the match in a dramatic fashion with many twists and turns, and though they looked in control, this was a big upset and an exciting match.

