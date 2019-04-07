×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Can Rajasthan Royals stop the KKR-Russell juggernaut?

Nakul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
43   //    07 Apr 2019, 11:24 IST

Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other on Sunday in the 21st match of IPL 2019, and it promises to be an enthralling encounter. While KKR, who won against RCB in their previous match will be full of confidence, Rajasthan Royals will take the ground with the intention of registering their second win of the season.

Kolkata would wish to repeat what they did in Bangalore against the Royals too, defeating them in their own den. However, Rajasthan are a little more balanced than RCB, and would be desperate to climb above their current second-last position in the IPL points table.

With the thunderous win over RCB, KKR have proven that they have the capability to turn the match in their favor from anywhere. They have an accomplished top-order batsman in Chris Lynn and possibly the world's best finisher in Andre Russell. The responsibility in the middle-order will be on Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and captain Dinesh Karthik.

If given a chance, the young Shubman Gill can also stamp his authority in the shorter format.

As far as Kolkata's bowling is concerned, they have the power to stop even the strongest batting order. They have some world-class spinners in Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav, who can stop the run flow and also take wickets in the middle overs. In the fast bowling department, the team has the options of Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, and Andre Russell.

That last name is probably the one that is sending shivers down the spines of Rajasthan's players. Russell has been simply unstoppable this season, and it would take some cleverly formulated plans to get rid of him.

Tough challenge for Rajasthan

Rajasthan would take comfort from that the fact that they will be playing at their home ground, but they are likely to get a tough challenge from KKR. The batting lineup of the Royals is strong enough to deal with the visitors' bowlers, but it remains to be seen whether they have the confidence to do so.

In RR's previous match, their bowlers did not allow Bangalore to score big. Shreyas Gopal broke the back of RCB's lineup by taking the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. He and fellow spinner Krishnappa Gowtham could prove to be a headache even for KKR.

At the same time, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer would be expected to play a key role in this match. Captain Ajinkya Rahane will be highly dependent on these two as no other fast bowler has been able to do anything special so far.

Advertisement

Apart from captain Rahane and Jos Buttler in the batting, the team will also expect Steve Smith to put in a significant contribution. After failing in the initial matches, Smith scored 38 runs against Bangalore and helped the team get close to the target.

All in all, KKR would start as favorites in this match, but RR definitely have the team to trouble the visitors.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Andre Russell Ajinkya Rahane Leisure Reading
Nakul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket is love, everything else is just a sport.
IPL 2019: Match 21, RR vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 21 RR vs KKR, Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 21, RR vs KKR: Head to head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three Indian youngsters who have shown promising character
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 : 3 overseas players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
7 quintessential IPL records for every enthusiast
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Today, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us