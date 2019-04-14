IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings register a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Apr 2019

CSK beat KKR by 5 wickets. Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the 29th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. With this win, CSK now have consolidated their position at the top of the points table with seven wins in eight games.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field. Chris Lynn who came back after an injury played with positive intent putting pressure on CSK bowlers. Mitchell Santner got the breakthrough by dismissing Sunil Narine for two runs. Lynn and Narine added 38 runs for the opening wicket.

At the end of six overs, KKR were 49 for 1. Lynn was positive with his intent and took on CSK bowlers. Nitish Rana also played some lovely strokes. Imran Tahir dismissed Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa in the same over to put the pressure back on KKR. However, Lynn showed his power to reach fifty off 36 balls.

Imran Tahir then got the big wickets of well-set Lynn for 82 and a dangerous Andre Russell for 10. CSK restricted KKR to 161 for 8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 162 runs to win, Faf du Plessis played with positive intent and did not allow KKR bowlers to settle. Harry Gurney dismissed Shane Watson and then Faf du Plessis fell to Sunil Narine. At the end of six overs, CSK were 44 for 2.

After the power play overs, Suresh Raina played some lovely strokes. Piyush Chawla dismissed Ambati Rayudu for 5 runs. Kedar Jadhav played a quick-fire cameo scoring 20 off 12 balls before Chawla bowled him with a beauty of a delivery. Raina and MS Dhoni added 40 runs for the 5th wicket. Sunil Narine dismissed MS Dhoni for 16 runs to bring KKR back into the contest.

Suresh Raina reached his 50 off 36 balls while Ravindra Jadeja showed his class with some brilliant batting. With 24 runs required off two overs, Jadeja hit three successive boundaries off Gurney to seal the deal for CSK.

Brief scores: CSK 162 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Suresh Raina 58*, Ravindra Jadeja 31*, Piyush Chawla 2/32, Sunil Narine 2/19) beat KKR 161 for 8 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 82, Nitish Rana 21, Imran Tahir 4/27, Shardul Thakur 2/18) by 5 wickets.

