IPL 2019: Chris Gayle completes 300 sixes in IPL 

Chris Gayle achieved the feat of hitting 300 sixes in IPL during the match against Mumbai Indians at PCA Stadium, Mohali on Saturday. He hit 2 back to back sixes off the bowling Mitchell McClenaghan to reach the milestone.

Before the start of IPL 2019, Gayle needed 8 sixes to achieve the milestone. In today's match against MI, chasing the target of 177 runs to win, Gayle hit 40 runs off 24 balls which helped Kings XI Punjab set the foundation for an easy 8 wicket win. He now has 302 sixes from 115 matches (114 innings).

The destructive southpaw made his IPL debut for KKR in 2009 and hit 26 sixes for the franchise. From 2011-17, he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and had hit 239 sixes while playing for them.

Gayle holds the record of hitting the most number of sixes in a season of IPL. He hit 59 sixes in 2012 and continued his six hitting form with 51 sixes in 2013. He had hit 44 sixes in IPL 2011. His abilities to hit big sixes makes him one of the dangerous batsmen in the T20 format.

Playing for Kings XI Punjab in 2018, he hit 27 sixes in the season. In the ongoing edition, he has hit 10 sixes thus far. Overall, he has hit 37 sixes while playing for Kings XI Punjab.

AB de Villiers is currently at second spot with 193 sixes. He made his debut for Delhi Daredevils in IPL and has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore since quite some time.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is at third spot with 187 sixes from 177 matches (159 innings). He has played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Suresh Raina occupies the fourth spot with 186 sixes from 178 matches (174 innings). He has mostly played for CSK and for Gujarat Lions. Rohit Sharma occupies the fifth place with 185 sixes from 176 matches (171 innings)

