IPL 2019: The cracking end to the MI vs CSK final was exactly what the thrilling season deserved

The victorious MI team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com) arbhajan Singh's Instagram Story

One run.

The IPL 2019 final saw Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by just one run in what was a heart-in-your-throat situation. It seemed like the trophy was being passed between both teams throughout the bout, like CSK captain MS Dhoni said during the presentation ceremony.

There was talk of a Super Over by the commentators, the first ever in a final, but could the fans have taken any more stress?

There were 20-plus matches with last-over finishes in what was the most competitive season the Indian Premier League had seen in a long time, and it was only appropriate that the final be no different.

With their victory, Mumbai's odd-year streak continues as they have now registered wins in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. They also made history by becoming four-time champions!

Rohit Sharma, their captain, is also undefeated in finals.

Many have been saying that Lasith Malinga has lost his magic due to him going for plenty of runs during matches, including this one. But the way he came back and bowled that excellent last over and defended only 9 runs, showed the world that even if he is less fiery now, there is still some magic left in him.

Jasprit Bumrah, the Man of the Match, finished with figures of 2/14, having bowled 13 dot balls, without conceding a single boundary. Nothing more can be said about him except that he is one of the best in the world right now, and that India is lucky to have him.

The bad news for Mumbai Indians and their fans is that considering the team's history, they'll probably have to wait two years now, for 2021, before they lift the trophy once again.

Advertisement

It is safe to say that the Super Kings or the 'Dad Army' are champions in their own right, and have once again won the hearts of millions.

Imran Tahir's 'we won the trophy' lap may not have been seen, but because of the 26 times we did see his much-loved celebratory run for each scalp he got, he received the Purple Cap, and also made history by registering the most wickets by a spinner in the IPL.

Chennai bowled well in the first innings, restricting Mumbai to only 150, along with getting wickets at regular intervals. And Faf Du Plessis started the second innings well, until he got out, which was when MI capitalized.

The controversial run out of Dhoni was game changing for Mumbai, who must have heaved a huge sigh of relief. But Shane Watson, the man who won the final for CSK last year was still there. He played a superb knock, nearly winning it for the team once again.

It was later revealed by Harbhajan Singh that his CSK teammate had batted with a bleeding knee and told no one, later getting six stitches.

Despite finishing on the losing side, the Super Kings definitely deserve 'whistles' from everyone!

Other highlights of the match include the Chahar brothers' bowling, Hardik Pandya executing Dhoni's helicopter shot, Watson being granted three lives and Kieron Pollard bringing his birthday luck for his team, and once again playing a crucial knock for Mumbai in the finals.

In the end a well-deserved victory went to the Mumbai Indians, with them earning bragging rights along with their record fourth title. Their dominance over CSK continues, and all other teams must be wondering how they manage to beat Dhoni's side time and time again.

They would probably want tips, but then again would MI be willing to divulge their secrets?

The rivalry between these two powerhouses is far from over, but the exciting and thrilling 2019 IPL season has now drawn to an end. Until next year!