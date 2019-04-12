IPL 2019: CSK coach Stephan Fleming reveals why MS Dhoni walked out to the field in the last over against RR

Dhoni

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has opened up about MS Dhoni's outburst during yesterday's game against the Rajasthan Royals.

In case you didn't know

The thrilling IPL encounter between CSK and RR took place last night in Jaipur. In the last over, Ben Stokes bowled a hip-high full-toss during a crucial moment in the match. The umpire initially called it a no-ball before changing his mind The Chennai captain was furious after seeing this and immediately walked out to the field to know why the umpire changed his decision. However, it didn't go well with the cricket experts and fans as they felt it was against the law.

The heart of the matter

In the post-match press conference, Fleming talked about Dhoni's outburst and said that the skipper went out to get a clarity of the umpiring decision. Here is what he said:

“Our understanding was that the umpire at the bowler's end had called the no-ball and then there was confusion around whether it was a no ball or not.

“MS was after some clarity and it didn't seem to be coming. So, he took the opportunity to go out in there and discuss it with the umpires. That's how I saw it and that's how I discussed it with him afterwards.”

Fleming also felt that it was not the right thing to do but insisted that Dhoni's emotions got the better of him as he wanted to clarify things at the key moment.

“He only just wanted clarity. The rights and wrongs will be discussed by everybody, including Mahi, I'm sure. But, I think, it'll be a discussion for the umpires afterwards, and I am a watcher as you guys are, for now.

"But he was certainly fired up about the way the decision was handled and why it was over-turned or if it was over-turned.

"So, there was a lack of clarity, obviously, for him, and he wanted to get it clarified at that key moment. It's unusual, but he's usually pretty calculated. It'll be something he will be questioned about for sure, for a long time."

What's next?

Dhoni has been fined 50% of his match fees immediately after the game for breaching the code of conduct. Dhoni would not want to repeat this again.

