IPL 2019: CSK take a cheeky dig at KKR after  victory

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
99   //    10 Apr 2019, 09:14 IST

CSK vs KKR - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com
CSK vs KKR - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings official account on Twitter could not resist the temptation to take a dig at Kolkata Knight Riders after beating them at the Chepauk in a vital IPL game last night.

In case you didn't know

KKR and CSK were involved in a nice little banter thread on Twitter after Andre Russell played an incredible knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore to win the match out of nowhere for his side last week.

Heart of the matter

Following Russell's match-winning knock against RCB, CSK's official Twitter handle tweeted that the Jamaican is a nightmare. KKR responded by tweeting - "Moonu naal la meet pannalam", which roughly translates to, "let's meet in three days."

CSK's official Twitter account displayed a sense of humour by responding to KKR's tweet with some images from movies. The pictures indicated that CSK were scared of playing against Russell. This funny tweet and retweets caught the attention of fans on Twitter as they appreciated the sense of humour of both the franchises.

Last night, CSK registered a convincing win over KKR as they won with seven wickets in hand. While Russell played a good innings, he was not able to score at a strike rate he usually does. The win meant that CSK made it five wins out of six, and are currently at the top of the IPL standings.

It is not surprising that the CSK fans enjoyed the win over the fellow title contenders. Even CSK's Twitter account did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at KKR as they quoted the earlier tweet of the Kolkata outfit and captioned it - "Nice meeting you! WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvKKR"

You can follow the whole Twitter thread here.

What's next?

It is nice to see two IPL franchises enjoying healthy banter on Twitter. It proves that rivalry between the two franchises doesn't mean that both sets of fans can't have fun together.

