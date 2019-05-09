IPL 2019: CSK vs DC - Head to head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Shreyas Iyer and MS Dhoni (Image courtesy:iplt20.com)

There are only two more games left to determine the champions of IPL 2019. The Delhi Capitals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets in the Eliminator and will play the Chennai Super Kings at Visakhapatnam on 10th May. The winner of this match will face Mumbai Indians in the finals on 12th May.

Delhi has got a more balanced team as Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been finding their share of runs consistently. But CSK on the other hand have got a lone warrior in MS Dhoni. CSK would want their top order to perform at least in this crucial phase of the league.

These two teams have faced each other 20 times in the past. CSK have emerged victorious in 14 games, while the Delhi franchise have managed to win only six times.

When these two met earlier in the season, CSK emerged victorious in both the games.

Probable XI – Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Players on the bench: Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jagadeesha Suchith

Player to watch out for – Shikhar Dhawan

With 503 runs from 15 games, the Indian opener is enjoying another good season in the IPL. Dhawan, along with the skipper Shreyas Iyer, has been pivotal in the successful run of Delhi this year.

Probable XI – Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Players on the bench: Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Player to watch out for – Mahendra Singh Dhoni

With 405 runs from 13 matches at a mind-blowing average of 135, the ‘Captain Cool’ of CSK has been in sublime form this year. He will be the key player for CSK as they aim to secure a spot in the final of this years IPL.