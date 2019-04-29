IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Faf DuPlessis and Dhruv Shorey (Image courtesy:iplt20.com)

On 1st May, the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Chennai. DC have eight wins from 12 games and are currently atop the IPL points table, while CSK are second, level on points with Delhi; CSK have an inferior net run rate than DC.

The Delhi Capitals will head into the game on the back of three successive wins against the Kings XI Punjab, the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, the Super Kings are currently in the midst of a mini slump, having managed to win just one of their last four outings. The absence of MS Dhoni affected them in all departments during their last game against the Mumbai Indians.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have played each other 19 times in the past. CSK have emerged victorious in 13 games, while Delhi have managed to win only six times.

When these two teams met earlier in the season, CSK won the match in Delhi by 6 wickets.

Probable XI – Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Players on the bench: Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jagadeesha Suchith

Player to watch out for – Kagiso Rabada

The South African speedster is the Purple Cap holder with 25 wickets from 12 games. He will be the trump-card for the Delhi Capitals against the strong batting line-up of CSK. DC will seriously miss Rabada once he returns to join the national side.

Probable XI – Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C, WK), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh,Imran Tahir.

Players on the bench: Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Player to watch out for – MS Dhoni

Dhoni has scored 314 runs from 10 games at an astonishing average of 105. CSK will be expecting their skipper to continue his excellent form against the lethal bowling unit of DC.