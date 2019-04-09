IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: Three interesting player battles to watch out for

Kanav Agarwal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 139 // 09 Apr 2019, 05:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Russell get his team to a victory, yet again? Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

The yellow army will be hosting the Knights in their home ground in Chepauk on Tuesday. Both teams have had an excellent IPL so far with each team having won 4 out of the 5 games they have played.

Both teams are also coming out after satisfying wins and will be looking to get some more momentum. Whichever team wins the match will top the table and both teams will be desperate to get this win.

It should be an exciting affair between the two teams as Chepauk is traditionally a spin pitch and the team with better spinners make the case for a win. Interestingly, both sides have a spin-heavy attack and the spinners from both sides have been successful too.

Karthik will be relying heavily on Narine, Kuldeep and Piyush Chawla to get the team across the line while MSD also has a lot of spin options. On that note, let us have a look at three match-ups that could decide the fate of the game.

#3 Andre Russell vs Imran Tahir

CSK will want to stop one man in the KKR line-up and that big man will be Andre Russell. Russell has already destroyed four bowling attacks to get his team to a victory single-handedly. His strike rate is second to none this IPL and he has been the savior of his team.

Imran Tahir similarly has been exceptional for Chennai. He has kept his team in the game and has picked wickets at important occasions to stop teams from getting to a huge total. He is an absolute match-winner and CSK will be relying on him to get rid of Andre Russell.

Going by stats, Russell has quite a poor record against Tahir. He strikes at a rate below 100 and in the 11 deliveries that he has faced, he has been dismissed once. It will be interesting to see if the South African leggie can get better of the big man once again.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement