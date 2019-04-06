IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 4 overseas players CSK might pick in the playing XI

Anderson Edward 260 // 06 Apr 2019, 01:35 IST

Sam Billings & Faf du Plessis (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to face Kings XI Punjab at Chepauk on 6th April 2019. CSK got their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of the Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter. After the unexpected loss, CSK would surely look forward to regaining some momentum. For that, they need to tackle the Punjab-based franchise.

Defeating KXIP is a lot easier said than done. Kings XI shouldn't be underestimated as they gave a tough fight against CSK in the previous season, even winning one game against them. Under Mike Hesson's coaching, the team would definitely show a complete level of brilliance in the match.

Sam Curran's final over bowling was impressive during the previous game against DC. As CSK is a much bigger threat the team would fire on all cylinders during Saturday. Thus, CSK needs to put up a very sturdy side comprising the best local and overseas players.

On that note, these four overseas talents would be a perfect fit for CSK in that match against KXIP. Let us have a look at them.

#4 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir (Picture courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM )

Chennai's Purple Cap holder Imran Tahir should not be omitted in the next match against KXIP. He is having quite a season this time around. It is still unknown whether he would leave halfway through the tournament for World Cup training.

As far as he is available, CSK would only be happy to utilize the veteran to his maximum. Considering his age, this might likely be the last IPL season for Imran Tahir. The team respects talent regardless of their age so they would want the season to be special for him.

The pitch at Chepauk favoured Tahir's leg-spin so far in the season. He scalped 5 wickets in the two matches played at Chepauk thus far. Expect some wizardry from the South African leg spinner against Kings XI Punjab.

