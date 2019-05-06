IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

The IPL 2019 group stage is over, and the top four teams have booked their places in the playoffs. On 7th May, the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier, at Chennai.

Even though both the teams had nine wins from 14 games, a higher net run-rate helped the Mumbai Indians occupy the top spot in the IPL points table. Moreover, they won their last match while CSK lost theirs, which means the momentum and confidence are with the visitors.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 28 times in the past. MI have emerged victorious in 16 games, while the Super Kings have managed to win the remaining 12 times.

MI won both the matches when these two met earlier in the season. They triumphed by 37 runs when they fought each other in Mumbai, and the margin was 46 runs when the encounter took place in Chennai.

Probable XI – Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Players on the bench: Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Player to watch out for – Imran Tahir

The veteran spinner from South Africa has been simply sensational this season. He took 21 wickets from 14 games at an average of 16 in the group stage, and would be looking to grab the Purple Cap from Kagiso Rabada.

Probable XI – Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Players on the bench: Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Jayant Yadav, Ben Cutting, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jason Behrendorff

Player to watch out for – Hardik Pandya

With 373 runs from 14 games at a staggering strike-rate of 197, Hardik Pandya has been a real difference-maker for Mumbai. He has also been handy with the ball, having picked up 14 wickets in the tournament so far.