IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

MS Dhoni has led his team from the front in this IPL

After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings are set to host their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk for another mouth-watering IPL clash on Friday. While CSK will head into the game full of confidence, following their win over SRH, MI will look to return to winning ways, having lost their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Both sides will battle it out for the second time this season, with the Mumbai Indians beating the defending champions by 37 runs in the previous encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shane Watson’s sensational knock against the Sunrisers helped the Chennai Super Kings to remain at the top of the table. Having lost back-to-back games, CSK made a terrific comeback in their previous encounter against SRH. With eight wins from their 11 outings, CSK have almost qualified for the playoffs. CSK have a slight edge in tomorrow's encounter as they are yet to lose a home game this season.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have been in decent form so far in this year's IPL. They are currently thirdin the standings, having won six of their 10 fixtures. MI would be determined to register another victory against CSK to inch closer to a place in the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led team have the potential to go all the way this season and lift the title for a record fourth time. Mumbai Indians would be hoping to breach the Chennai fortress when they collide with their familiar foes tomorrow.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL (IPL)

Total Matches- 53

Matches won batting first- 32

Matches won bowling first- 20

Average 1st Inns scores- 164

Average 2nd Inns scores- 151

Highest total recorded- 246/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RR

Lowest total recorded- 70/10 (17.1 Ov) by RCB vs CSK

Highest score chased- 208/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended- 134/6 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

Head-to-Head Record

Total: 27

CSK: 12

MI: 15

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings

The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan might return to the starting line-up to strengthen their middle order.

Jayant Yadav could make way for the southpaw.

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(WK/C), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Yuvraj Singh, Aditya Tare, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal

Key Players

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson

MS Dhoni

Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah