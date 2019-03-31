IPL 2019: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow leads Sunrisers Hyderabad to a big win over RCB

Thanks to David Warner and Jonny Bairstow opening partnership, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday in match 11 of IPL 2019.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave the team a steady start scoring 59 runs in the 6 overs.

After the power play overs, both continued to play with attacking approach and piled pressure on RCB bowlers. Jonny Bairstow reached his half-century off 28 balls and then Warner also completed his fifty off 32 balls.

It was an amazing batting display by Warner and Bairstow who made the batting look easy on a good batting pitch. Bairstow reached his 100 off 52 balls and then Warner reached his 4th IPL century off 54 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal finally dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a superb 114. Warner and Bairstow added 185 runs for opening wicket. Vijay Shankar scored 9 off 3 balls while Warner remained not out on 100 off 55 balls to help SRH post a massive total of 231 for 2.

Chasing the target of 232 runs to win, Royal Challengers Bangalore were never in the chase as they lost big wickets of Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, and Parthiv Patel very quickly. RCB were reduced to 30 for 3 at the end of 6 overs. After the power play overs, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and were reeling at 35 for 6.

Colin de Grandhomme and Ray Barman added 51 runs for the 7th wicket. It was a disappointing performance by RCB batsmen. Colin de Grandhomme was the top scorer for RCB with 37 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a thumping 118 runs win in the end.

Brief scores: SRH 231 for 2 in 20 overs (Warner 100*, Bairstow 114, Chahal 1/44) beat RCB 113 in 19.5 overs (Colin de Grandhomme 37, Ray Barman 19, Mohammad Nabi 4/11, Sandeep Sharma 3/19) by 118 runs.

