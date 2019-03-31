×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow leads Sunrisers Hyderabad to a big win over RCB 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
146   //    31 Mar 2019, 19:58 IST

Photo COurtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com
Photo COurtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Thanks to David Warner and Jonny Bairstow opening partnership, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday in match 11 of IPL 2019.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave the team a steady start scoring 59 runs in the 6 overs.

After the power play overs, both continued to play with attacking approach and piled pressure on RCB bowlers. Jonny Bairstow reached his half-century off 28 balls and then Warner also completed his fifty off 32 balls.

It was an amazing batting display by Warner and Bairstow who made the batting look easy on a good batting pitch. Bairstow reached his 100 off 52 balls and then Warner reached his 4th IPL century off 54 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal finally dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a superb 114. Warner and Bairstow added 185 runs for opening wicket. Vijay Shankar scored 9 off 3 balls while Warner remained not out on 100 off 55 balls to help SRH post a massive total of 231 for 2.

Chasing the target of 232 runs to win, Royal Challengers Bangalore were never in the chase as they lost big wickets of Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, and Parthiv Patel very quickly. RCB were reduced to 30 for 3 at the end of 6 overs. After the power play overs, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and were reeling at 35 for 6.

Colin de Grandhomme and Ray Barman added 51 runs for the 7th wicket. It was a disappointing performance by RCB batsmen. Colin de Grandhomme was the top scorer for RCB with 37 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a thumping 118 runs win in the end.

Brief scores: SRH 231 for 2 in 20 overs (Warner 100*, Bairstow 114, Chahal 1/44) beat RCB 113 in 19.5 overs (Colin de Grandhomme 37, Ray Barman 19, Mohammad Nabi 4/11, Sandeep Sharma 3/19) by 118 runs.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore David Warner Virat Kohli RCB vs SRH SRH vs RCB Head to Head
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as SRH annihilate RCB, thanks to centuries by Warner and Bairstow
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 11, SRH vs RCB, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 11, SRH vs RCB Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Close encounters between SRH and RCB at Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Batsmen who could win the Orange Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: 3 key player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: SRH vs RCB at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
KKR 185/8 & / (. ov)
DD 185/6 (20.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DD live score
Match 11 | Today
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12
CSK 1/0 (1.5 ov)
RR
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us