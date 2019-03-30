IPL 2019: David Warner’s blistering knock helps SRH register their first win

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 // 30 Mar 2019, 01:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner in action during the SRH vs RR match (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Thanks to David Warner’s quickfire start, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets in their second IPL 2019 match held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bat first. Rashid Khan got his team off off to a great start as he dismissed Jos Buttler for 5 runs.

Rahane and Sanju Samson took some time to settle, and at the end of 6 overs Rajasthan Royals were 35 for 1.

That was when the two batsmen started attacking the Sunrisers bowlers. The RR captain showed his class by reaching his half century off 38 balls while Samson reached his 50 off 34 balls.

Shahbaz Nadeem dismissed Rahane for a well-made 70. Rahane and Samson had added 119 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Samson then turned it on himself with some clean hitting and took on the SRH bowlers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He slammed 24 runs off Bhuvneshwar in the 18th over and reached his 100 off 54 balls.

In the last 5 overs, Rajasthan Royals scored 76 runs to post a total of 198 for 2 in 20 overs. Samson and Ben Stokes added 64 runs in just 25 balls.

Chasing a target of 199 runs, David Warner played with an ultra-attacking approach and continued from where he left off in the previous match. The explosive left-handed batsman tore into the Rajasthan Royals bowlers and reached his fifty off just 26 balls.

At the other end, Jonny Bairstow played some lovely strokes himself to play the supporting role perfectly. At the end of 6 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad had raced along to 69 for 0.

Advertisement

After the powerplay Warner and Bairstow kept up with their aggressive intent, maintaining the run rate well above what was required. Stokes eventually got the breakthrough by dismissing Warner for 69. Warner and Bairstow had added 110 runs in just 9.4 overs.

A brilliant catch by Dhawal Kulkarni at the boundary ended Bairstow's innings, with Shreyas Gopal being the bowler.

Vijay Shankar and Kane Williamson played with positive intent, adding 47 runs for the 3rd wicket, before Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Williamson. Gopal then got the wickets of Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey in quick succession to give Rajasthan Royals some hope.

Eventually though, Rashid Khan and Yusuf Pathan took Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finish line, helping them win the match by 5 wickets with 1 ball to spare.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 201 for 5 in 19 overs (David Warner 69, Jonny Bairstow 45, Vijay Shankar 35, S Gopal 3/27) beat Rajasthan Royals 198 for 2 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 102*, Rahane 70, Rashid Khan 1/24) by 5 wickets.

Advertisement