×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: David Warner’s blistering knock helps SRH register their first win 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
23   //    30 Mar 2019, 01:24 IST

David Warner in action during the SRH vs RR match (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
David Warner in action during the SRH vs RR match (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Thanks to David Warner’s quickfire start, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets in their second IPL 2019 match held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bat first. Rashid Khan got his team off off to a great start as he dismissed Jos Buttler for 5 runs.

Rahane and Sanju Samson took some time to settle, and at the end of 6 overs Rajasthan Royals were 35 for 1.

That was when the two batsmen started attacking the Sunrisers bowlers. The RR captain showed his class by reaching his half century off 38 balls while Samson reached his 50 off 34 balls.

Shahbaz Nadeem dismissed Rahane for a well-made 70. Rahane and Samson had added 119 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Samson then turned it on himself with some clean hitting and took on the SRH bowlers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He slammed 24 runs off Bhuvneshwar in the 18th over and reached his 100 off 54 balls.

In the last 5 overs, Rajasthan Royals scored 76 runs to post a total of 198 for 2 in 20 overs. Samson and Ben Stokes added 64 runs in just 25 balls.

Chasing a target of 199 runs, David Warner played with an ultra-attacking approach and continued from where he left off in the previous match. The explosive left-handed batsman tore into the Rajasthan Royals bowlers and reached his fifty off just 26 balls.

At the other end, Jonny Bairstow played some lovely strokes himself to play the supporting role perfectly. At the end of 6 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad had raced along to 69 for 0.

Advertisement

After the powerplay Warner and Bairstow kept up with their aggressive intent, maintaining the run rate well above what was required. Stokes eventually got the breakthrough by dismissing Warner for 69. Warner and Bairstow had added 110 runs in just 9.4 overs.

A brilliant catch by Dhawal Kulkarni at the boundary ended Bairstow's innings, with Shreyas Gopal being the bowler.

Vijay Shankar and Kane Williamson played with positive intent, adding 47 runs for the 3rd wicket, before Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Williamson. Gopal then got the wickets of Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey in quick succession to give Rajasthan Royals some hope.

Eventually though, Rashid Khan and Yusuf Pathan took Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finish line, helping them win the match by 5 wickets with 1 ball to spare.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 201 for 5 in 19 overs (David Warner 69, Jonny Bairstow 45, Vijay Shankar 35, S Gopal 3/27) beat Rajasthan Royals 198 for 2 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 102*, Rahane 70, Rashid Khan 1/24) by 5 wickets.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals David Warner Shreyas Gopal Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
IPL 2019: SRH VS RR - 3 Changes SRH could make to get their first win of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Why SRH will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: One game-changing player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: World reacts as SRH break their record for highest chase in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: Three predicted changes for today’s game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: 3 moments we are excited about in today's clash
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 7, SRH vs RR: Player of the Match
RELATED STORY
IPL Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder after SRH vs RR match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 fresh faces SRH could play against RR
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Today
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us