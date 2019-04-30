IPL 2019: David Warner sees the positive side of the league ahead of World Cup

David Warner - Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20.com

What’s the story?

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner signed off the 2019 IPL season with a mammoth 692 runs. He also stated that IPL would help the players to prepare for the World Cup.

In case you didn’t know...

The 2019 World Cup is set to begin in England two weeks after the IPL. Some of the cricket boards have called up their players a month ahead of the tournament for preparation.

Australian opener Warner, who was having a fabulous season, has signed off from the tournament with a typical aggressive fifty against Kings XI Punjab. While it will be a great setback for the Sunrisers, but Warner would love to carry his form to the mega event.

The heart of the matter

Warner played 12 games in this season and has held the Orange Cap for most of the season. He scored 8 fifties and one century. He has stated that 2019 IPL would be a stepping stone for the World Cup. He also predicted that the World Cup would be a high scoring tournament as the ball doesn't swing much.

I am looking forward to the World Cup, and this (IPL) was a stepping stone to that.This World Cup, you'll see some high scores. Hopefully, the ball doesn't swing as much. Obviously, England is the home team and they're great. We are the reigning champions and for us, it is going out there backing our abilities and being our best selves.

The left-hander also has stated that during the ban period, he has worked hard to get back in the form which worked well for him.

I think it just goes back to being still as a batsman. I get the tendency to moving around a bit if there have been a few dots. But I have worked hard over the last few months. The gameplan is to back yourself, just back your natural game.

What's next?

Sunrisers Hyderabad now need to play the remaining games without the star batsman Warner. They do have an able back up in Martin Guptill but it's hard for anyone to fill in Warner's shoes.