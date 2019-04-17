IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Hardik Pandya has been in tremendous form with both bat and ball (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

After registering three consecutive victories, Delhi Capitals are set to host Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla tomorrow night. The hosts would be brimming with confidence post their string of successful performances in the recent games, while the Blue Army will be determined to avenge their 37-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in the opening fixture.

Delhi Capitals have turned out to the dark horses in IPL 2019. With Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly at the helm, the hosts look like a different unit which can beat any given team on their day.

Currently, they occupy the second spot in the IPL points table on the back of five victories in their eight outings. Shreyas Iyer is leading his side from the front, scoring the most runs (266) for the Delhi franchise this season.

With Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, Delhi possess an explosive batting lineup which can take apart any bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians have also managed to get their campaign back on track after a slow start. Having won five games and lost three, the visitors are placed at the third spot in the points table, only trailing behind Delhi on Net Run Rate.

Lasith Malinga made a sensational comeback in the previous encounter, producing some brilliant death overs bowling, to help his side register another win. Mumbai have to continue bowling well on the tricky pitch of Kotla if they want to dominate the fixture tomorrow night.

Match details

Date: Thursday, 18 April 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total Matches: 69

Matches won batting first: 32

Matches won bowling first: 35

Average 1st Inns score: 163

Average 2nd Inns score: 149

Highest total recorded: 231/4 (20 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded: 66/10 (13.4 Ov) by DC vs MI

Highest score chased: 214/3 (17.3 Ov) by DC vs GL

Lowest score defended: 118/4 (11 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Head-to-head record

Total Matches: 23

Delhi Capitals: 12

Mumbai Indians: 11

Team news

Delhi Capitals

The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup. Colin Munro will keep his place after a decent performance.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma might bring in Mayank Markende for this contest. Rahul Chahar will have to make way for his fellow leggie.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal

Key players

Delhi Capitals

- Shikhar Dhawan

- Shreyas Iyer

- Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians

- Rohit Sharma

- Hardik Pandya

- Jasprit Bumrah

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar / Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah