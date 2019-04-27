IPL 2019: DC vs RCB - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
After registering two back-to-back triumphs, Delhi Capitals is set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 46th fixture of the IPL 2019. The hosts will look to seal the top spot with another win while RCB has to win this match anyhow if they want to stay alive in this tournament.
We can expect another thrilling encounter when these two giants will battle it out for the second time this season. Delhi Capitals emerged victorious by four wickets when both these sides met at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Delhi Capitals have been the most unpredictable yet improved team in this edition of the Indian Premier League. With Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly at the helm, the hosts have played some scintillating cricket this season.
Shreyas Iyer has led his team from the front and managed to secure the third spot on the points table. Delhi Capitals will be eyeing to dominate the tie when they lock horns with RCB tomorrow night. Rishabh Pant played a matchwinning knock of 78* to take his team over the line in the last game.
On the contrary, Royal Challengers Bangalore have had the worst start to their campaign so far in the franchise's history. Having won only four matches in their eleven league outings, the visitors are languishing at the bottom of the table with eight points.
Kohli & co. would be hoping to keep their winning momentum going when they collide with the Capitals. AB de Villiers came to rescue his side in the side's previous encounter and was elected the Man of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 82 against the Kings XI Punjab.
Match details
Date: Sunday, April 28, 2019
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue stats in IPL matches
Total Matches - 70
Matches won batting first - 32
Matches won bowling first - 36
Average 1st Inns scores - 163
Average 2nd Inns scores - 149
Highest total recorded - 231/4 (20 Ov) by DC vs KXIP
Lowest total recorded - 66/10 (13.4 Ov) by DC vs MI
Highest score chased - 214/3 (17.3 Ov) by DC vs GL
Lowest score defended - 118/4 (11 Ov) by DC vs KXIP
Head-to-head Record
Total Matches- 23
Delhi Capitals – 7
Royal Challengers Bangalore- 15
Team News
Delhi Capitals
- The hosts are likely to go ahead with the starting lineup.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Moeen Ali will not be available for the rest of the season.
- Colin de Grandhomme or Shimron Hetmyer might feature in the playing XI to replace him.
Squads
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis
Key Players
Delhi Capitals
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Shreyas Iyer
- Kagiso Rabada
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Virat Kohli
- AB de Villiers
- Marcus Stoinis
Probable Playing XI
Delhi Capitals
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Colin de Grandhomme/Shimron Hetmyer, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav