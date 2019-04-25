IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Rishabh Pant (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 28 April, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Delhi Capitals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Delhi. DC have seven wins from 11 matches and are currently second in the IPL points table, while RCB are in seventh position with just four wins from 11 outings.

Delhi Capitals will come into the game on the back of two successive wins against the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab. With Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan amongst runs, the Capitals will be a expecting another win against RCB.

But after losing seven of their first eight matches, the Royal Challengers have come back strongly and are currently on a three-game winning run. While most teams find it easy to chase targets, RCB have won all of their last three matches batting first. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali have been scoring runs for them consistently.

It will be no less than a sensational clash on Sunday, with both teams playing well recently.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have come up against each other 23 times in the past. RCB have emerged victorious in 15 games, while Delhi have managed to win only seven times. One game ended in a no result in 2015.

Probable XI – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Colin de Grandhomme, Akshdeep Nath, Wahington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn

Players on the bench: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klassen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee,Mohammed Siraj

Player to watch out for – AB De Villiers

With 414 runs from 10 games, the South African batsman is enjoying another great year in the IPL. RCB will expect him to perform against DC so that they can register their fourth win on the trot and keep their slim hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

Probable XI – Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Players on the bench: Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jagadeesha Suchith

Player to watch out for – Kagiso Rabada

The South African speedster is the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets from 11 games. He will be the trump-card for the Delhi Capitals against the strong batting line-up of RCB.