IPL 2019: DC vs SRH - 3 changes DC could make to get back to winning ways

Kanav Agarwal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.95K // 04 Apr 2019, 13:22 IST

Delhi have been plagued by inconsistency this season.

Delhi Capitals suffered an embarrassing defeat against Punjab in their last game, when they were on the way to win the match comfortably but lost their last seven wickets for just nine runs.

They have made it a habit to make things hard for themselves in this season of the Indian Premier League as the same happened against the Kolkata Knight Riders too.

The Capitals need to figure out how to fix this problem quickly. Their middle order failed to perform in the last match and some bowlers have not delivered either.

To make matters worse for Delhi, their all-rounders have looked extremely out of touch, but not playing them against Hyderabad will disturb the balance of the team. To tackle this issue and keeping in mind the poor performances from the last game, here are 3 changes Delhi Capitals should make to ensure that they win against Hyderabad:

#3 Keemo Paul for Harshal Patel

Keemo Paul has been decent for Delhi Capitals

The Carribean all-rounder may not have performed with the bat but he has covered up with his bowling. In the two matches that he played, he picked up a wicket but was extremely economical. He has one of the best economy rates amongst all players this IPL and he would make a good replacement for Harshal Patel, who is also a bowling all-rounder.

Patel had a poor outing with the bat as well as with the ball in the last match. He went wicketless in the four overs that he bowled and went for 9.25 per over, which is a touch expensive. He also failed to get off the mark while batting and got bowled by Sam Curran. Also, with Delhi's batting heavy line-up, they just need someone who can strike the ball in the last few overs if needed and bowl a couple of economical, wicket-taking overs.

Paul makes the perfect case for such a player and Delhi will be delighted to have him, whilst he will be looking to create an impact and help Delhi secure a win against Hyderabad.

