IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: 3 key battles that might decide the outcome of the match

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
16   //    03 Apr 2019, 19:06 IST

Image result for kane williamson shreyas iyer sportskeeda

Delhi Capitals host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday in the 16th game of IPL 2019. The home side come into this game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab in Mohali whereas the Sunrisers are on a roll by winning two games on the trot against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On that note, we pick out three key battles on the field that you just cannot afford to miss.

#1 Kagiso Rabada vs David Warner

David Warner (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
David Warner (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Kagiso Rabada single-handedly won Delhi Capitals the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over. He will be confident enough to do it again on Thursday but will encounter the mighty David Warner on his path. The current Orange Cap holder, who blasted a brilliant century in his last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be keen on tearing this young South African apart.

Warner strung together a strong partnership with Jonny Bairstow on Sunday in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be hoping to get more of the same on Thursday.

#2 Chris Morris vs Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Jonny Bairstow (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Chris Morris was the most successful bowler for the Delhi Capitals against the Kings XI Punjab on Monday, managing to get figures of 3-30 albeit in a losing cause. Skipper Shreyas Iyer will be looking to give the ball to him at every possible opportunity.

Jonny Bairstow too had an amazing game last time, smashing the RCB bowlers around the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for fun and notching up a 56-ball 114. He will be keen on keeping this fine run going on and the game against the Capitals at the Ferozshah Kotla gives him a good opportunity.

#3 Prithvi Shaw vs Rashid Khan

Prithvi Shaw (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw scored a flawless 99 in his side's win over the Kolkata Knight Riders and will be hoping to get back amongst the runs after going back without scoring against the Kings XI Punjab. He will have to encounter the wily Rashid Khan on Thursday.

Rashid Khan, who is a canny customer, can make the best use of the conditions on offer and stifle the free flow of runs which come from Shaw's bat every time he hangs around for too long.

