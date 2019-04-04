IPL 2019, Match 16, DC vs SRH: One impact player from each team who could be a game-changer

Delhi Capitals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 16th match of IPL 2019 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on April 4 at 8 PM IST.

The DC vs SRH rivalry has seen 12 matches played between them in IPL, out of which SRH have won eight matches, and DC have won the remaining four.

SRH are currently placed at the 3rd position on the IPL points table while DC are at 5th place.

David Warner, with 254 runs, is currently leading the batting charts for SRH this season, while Mohammed Nabi and Sandeep Sharma lead their bowling list with 4 wickets each. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant leads the batting charts for DC with 153 runs and Kagiso Rabada is their top wicket-taker with 6 wickets.

On that note, let’s have a look at one player from each team who could have a significant impact on today's match.

Delhi Capitals - Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal is one of the most exciting spinners in modern cricket. But he didn't get enough opportunities to shine in the last season, where he played only three matches and picked five wickets.

Lamichhane came into IPL 2019 on the back of strong performances in the recently concluded editions of BBL and PSL. In both series, he picked up 11 wickets each.

In this IPL season, Lamichhane has played two matches so far and has scalped three wickets. His combined figures read 8-0-56-3.

It will be interesting to see how the SRH batsmen will tackle this young spinner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner

David Warner

David Warner has incredibly impressive IPL stats of 4268 runs from 117 matches at an average of 42.25. He was the Orange Cap winner in 2015 and 2017, but he missed the 2018 season due to the ban imposed on him for ball-tampering.

This season, he has made a sensational comeback to the IPL, with two fifties and one century from 3 matches. He is currently leading the run-scorers' list with 254 runs from 3 matches, striking at 175.17.

There is no question about Warner's abilities, and there is likely much more to come from his bat. It will be interesting to see how the DC bowlers will deal with this man-sized dynamite in today's clash.

