IPL 2019: DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Delhi Capitals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Feroz Shah Kotla

Delhi Capitals are set to welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 16th fixture of IPL 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday, April 4.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Hyderabad and Delhi have shared the ground in 12 league games, with the Hyderabad bamboozling the head to head stats by securing eight of those.

Head to Head in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium: Delhi have severed the Hyderabad boys in for IPL matches and have managed to taste the victory only once.

Delhi Capitals

The Capitals and their fans were stunned by Delhi's shocking defeat on the hands of Kings XI Punjab. What was expected to be an easy run chase against Kings XI Punjab, turned into a horrendous defeat for the Capitals.

Batting

Key Players - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw & Rishabh Pant

Delhi sudden batting collapse means, five of their batsmen including Prithvi Shaw were departed for a duck as they lost a golden opportunity to register back to back wins in IPL 2019, and only batters to show some resistance were Shikhar Dhawan (30), Colin Ingram (38), Shreyas Iyer (22) and Rishabh Pant (39). All have been among runs in previous games, and the team will need them to give their best against Hyderabad. While Shaw was their star performer against KKR and the skipper will need him to make a strong comeback against SRH.

Bowling

Key Players - Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane & Chris Morris

Chris Morris was the pick of the lot against KXIP with an impressive figure of 3/30, when team's most successful bowler Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane shared four scalps among them to end with the figures of 2/32 and 2/27 respectively, and the skipper will back these three to continue their show against the Hyderabad.

Expected Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra/Avesh Khan andbSandeep Lamichhane.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Perspective

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been exceptional in both facets of the game and are coming into this game with an aim to unsettle CSK from the peak of the IPL points table.

The regular skipper Kane Williamson is still facing injury scars, and the Sunrisers may decide to rest him in next fixture as well.

Batting

Key Players - David Miller, Jonny Bairstow & Vijay Shankar

The opening pair of David Warner (100 runs from 55 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (114 runs from 56 balls) bolstered the RCB bowlers to share a massive 185 run opening stand between them. Both of them are looking in imperious touch and will be expected to play a similar knock against the surprising Capitals. While Vijay Shankar average strike-rate of 200 is enough to give goosebumps to the opponents and he along with experienced Manish Pandey will bear the responsibility to get the teams towards a fighting total in case the openers had an off day.

Bowling

Key Players - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan & Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi made a fascinating comeback to rattle down the Banglore chase by snaring four wickets and the Afghan all-rounder will be eager do same with the Capitals. While Sandeep Sharma (3/19) also played his part by dismissing Virat Kohli early and he alongside Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to exploit the hosts in Kotla's slow tracks.

Expected Playing XI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (W), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

