IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Worst captaincy move of the day

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
1.50K   //    05 Apr 2019, 00:36 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on top of the table (Image Source: IPLT20/BCCI )
Sunrisers Hyderabad are on top of the table (Image Source: IPLT20/BCCI )

Sunrisers Hyderabad came to Delhi high on confidence after winning the last two matches in the Indian Premier League. Bhuveshwar Kumar's men had humiliated RCB in the last match as they registered an emphatic 118 run win over Virat Kohli's men. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is having a mixed tournament. The franchise missed the chance to make it three wins out of four when they lost the match against KXIP from a position of strength.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and invited the home team to bat first. His bowlers justified the decision as they didn't allow the Capitals to get off to a good start. DC Captain Shreyas Iyer tried his best to hold the innings together but the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals

The hosts' captain missed a trick by sending all-rounder Rahul Tewatia ahead of an experienced batsman like Colin Ingram. When Ingram came to bat DC was under a lot of pressure, which forced him to play attacking shots too early and he lost his wicket in the process. If Ingram would have come to bat at number five, he could have built a good partnership with Iyer; which would have allowed Tewatia and other all-rounders to launch a counter in death overs.

At one stage, even reaching 110 seemed difficult for the men from the capital but Axar Patel played a good cameo of 23 to finish the innings on a high. Finally, DC posted a target of 130 for SRH, which was never enough against their batting line up.

The hosts needed early wickets if they wanted to build any kind of pressure on SRH. Jonny Bairstow built a good opening partnership with David Warner as he scored 48 off 28 balls. This start made SRH's task even easier but when DC dismissed both openers in quick succession, it looked like DC had a chance

Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey stabilized SRH's innings before they were dismissed in quick succession. Mohammad Nabi finished the match with a quick-fire 9 ball 17 as SRH won the match with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. This win has lifted SRH to the top of the table as they have won three matches out of four. On the other hand, DC has only won two out of their first five and they need to find their feet soon to remain in the race for the playoffs

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shreyas Iyer
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
