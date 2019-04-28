IPL 2019, DD vs RCB: The captaincy move that won the game for Delhi Capitals

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 295 // 28 Apr 2019, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

In-form Delhi hosted the 46th game of the season in a bid to qualify for the playoffs. RCB came into the game high on confidence after winning four out of their last five games. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. It was also the 9th time that Virat Kohli lost the toss this season.

Delhi openers gave them a flying start. Umesh removed Prithvi Shaw, who looked dangerous for the short time he stayed on the crease. Dhawan and Iyer batted brilliantly to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The Indian opening batsman scored his 37th half-century in the IPL and got out immediately to Chahal. The leg spinner removed Pant immediatly. Captain Shreyas reached his much deserving half-century.

At one stage, the home team were at 141/5 in 15 overs and in dire need of a strong finish, which came from Axar Patel and Rutherford. Thanks to RCB's wayward bowling, Delhi finished the innings with 187/5.

Chasing a huge 188 on a tricky wicket, the RCB openers came out to bat. The visitors were off to a flying start and scored 35 runs in the first three overs. Shreyas brought Rabada in the fourth over and even he went for runs. Parthiv was in good touch and smashed all the Delhi bowlers.

This is when the Delhi captain took the brave call to give another over to Rabada and it paid off as he removed the dangerous looking Parthiv Patel. Delhi regularly keeps Rabada for the final overs but they clearly understood that RCB had a strong top order and it was wise to use him early. Once the visitors lost Parthiv, they kept losing wicket after wicket as no one could build a partnership. Iyer strangled them using slow bowlers in the middle overs.

Marcus Stoinis and Gurkeerat played their part but it was too much to get in the late overs against the likes of Rabada. RCB lost the game by 16 runs.