IPL 2019: Are Delhi Capitals one of the favorites to lift the trophy?

Vishwi
ANALYST
Feature
53   //    21 Apr 2019, 13:10 IST

The Delhi Capitals in action at the Feroz Shah Kotla (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
The Delhi Capitals in action at the Feroz Shah Kotla (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Delhi Capitals are having a good outing in IPL 2019, with 12 points from 10 games. The change in name and the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as team mentor has worked wonders for the Delhi franchise this season, as they find themselves in the top half of the points table.

DC have played an exciting brand of cricket, and the combined influence of Ganguly and Ricky Ponting has been crucial in the their success so far.

Shikhar Dhawan has been consistent at the top of the order for Delhi, which has taken the pressure off the rest of the batting order. The Indian opener has amassed 347 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38.55 and a high score of 97 not out against KKR. Dhawan's form augurs well for India keeping in mind the World Cup.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been among the runs too with 327 runs in 10 matches. The fact that Iyer has led from the front has been one of the reasons for Delhi's good performance this season.

On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada has been at his lethal best. He is causing all sorts of problems for batsmen in the opposition, and is currently the Purple Cap holder with 21 wickets in 10 games at an outstanding average of 14.28.

Rabada already has two 4-wicket hauls to his name in IPL 2019, and looks far from done. His yorker to dismiss Andre Russell in the Super Over against KKR is one of the best yorkers we have seen in the IPL since its inception.

The Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL. They have never even made an appearance in an IPL final. The last time they qualified for the semifinals was back in 2012, where they went on to lose to CSK in Qualifier 2.

The Delhi franchise will be desperately hoping to go one further this time, and give it their all in the finals. They certainly have the wherewithal to do it.

It is highly unlikely that Delhi won't make the playoffs this time, considering they need to win just two out of their next four matches to seal their qualification. But it remains to be seen whether they are able to perform under pressure in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shikhar Dhawan Kagiso Rabada
