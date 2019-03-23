×
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians 

Fambeat
ANALYST
Preview
566   //    23 Mar 2019, 18:22 IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals has never even reached an IPL final in the history of the tournament. The franchise based out of the capital of India would be hoping to set the record straight this time.

The young team led by Shreyas Iyer is set to face in Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture. They need to get their team combination right if they want to get a good result against Mumbai Indians, who are one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The franchise would miss Chris Morris in the opening game. The all-rounder is currently on international duty, playing the T20 series against Sri Lanka. The young team will be pumped up with the arrival of Delhi's own Shikhar Dhawan. The experience of the Indian opener would help the youngsters in the biggest Indian T20 League. Dhawan also can help the young leader Shreyas Iyer during crucial junctures of the game.

Delhi is all set to go with the new name and jersey hoping that things would be changed in the season.

Shikhar Dhawan has moved back to his home state team after impressing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last few seasons. Delhi Capitals would be hoping for him to continue this form for them too.

Prithvi Shaw caught the attention of cricket fans all around the world, with an impressive debut campaign in IPL 2018. His ability to provide a fast start can be crucial to Delhi's chances against Mumbai Indians.

Colin Munro doesn't have much success in the IPL. However, has proved his worth for New Zealand in international T20 Cricket, recently being name the New Zealand T20 player of the year. The Kiwi would be hoping to carry this form into the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer was appointed as the captain of the franchise after Gautam Gambhir vacated the position in the middle of the season. Along with his batting, his captaincy skills will be tested in tough situations.

Rishabh Pant can be the trump card for Delhi Capitals this season. He had a great season in the IPL last year as he consistently scored runs throughout the tournament. The wicket-keeper batsman has been struggling for form but he can return to form in IPL.

Delhi has bought Colin Ingram for whopping 6.40cr in the 2019 IPL auction. The left-hander has smashed a T20 century in the recent PSL. We could expect him to carry the good for Delhi as well.

Axar Patel one of the promising left-arm spinners in India. He could be helpful both for the team with both the bat and ball, especially in home conditions.

Rahul Tewatia is the traditional leg spinner from Haryana. Delhi bought him for the huge Rs. 3 Cr which was 30 times more than the base price. The leg spinners always played a key in the shorter version of the game. Expect Tewatia to trouble the batsmen with his wrist spin.

Harshal Patel has a fair amount of experience in the IPL. The right arm fast bowler has 41 wickets in Indian T20 league and will hope to add a few more this season.

Trent Boult is one of the most dangerous bowlers with the new ball. The left-arm fast bowler's ability to bring the new ball in sharply makes him unplayable at times. He can also make a difference with his exceptional fielding.

The Nepali spinner Sandeep Lamichhane played only three games in the last season. We can expect that the talented spinner would get more opportunities this season.

Predicted playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult and Sandeep Lamichhane

