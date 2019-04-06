IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals’ probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Delhi Capitals team (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Delhi Capitals (DC) made a strong start to IPL 2019 when they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) comprehensively at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, since then, they haven’t really got going.

They did win a Super Over clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but they almost bolted that as well. They’ve repeatedly lost from winning positions to find themselves in the bottom half of the IPL points table, and would be desperate to get their campaign back on track.

They play the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Virat Kohli-led side have suffered five defeats in a row and will be hurting too. Hence, DC need to bring their A game or else it could go downhill very quickly for them.

On that note, here is the Delhi Capitals’ probable playing XI for their game on Sunday against RCB.

Shikhar Dhawan hasn’t really hit his straps in this IPL. He’s constantly got starts but hasn’t been able to convert them. In five innings, he’s made 152 runs but has registered just one fifty so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, his opening partner Prithvi Shaw hasn’t done much either apart from that 99 he scored against KKR. The 19-year-old opener hasn't given himself time to settle and has tried to play quite a few shots too early, which has been leading to his downfall.

Shreyas Iyer’s story isn’t too different from that of Dhawan. The DC skipper has got into double figures every game and has got set but again, hasn’t converted those starts. Batting at No. 3, he would want to control the game better and more importantly, get some substantial scores under his belt.

Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram have batted interchangeably at 4 and 5. Pant has been in good form but he’s been guilty of throwing his wicket away. On the other hand, Ingram hasn’t really come to the party. He will be hoping to get some runs under his belt and prove his worth.

Hanuma Vihari has played a couple of games but hasn’t scored anything substantial. After Delhi’s batting failed once again in the last game, they might look to bolster it and replace Tewatia with Vihari.

Chris Morris has blown hot and cold. He picked up 3/30 in the game against KXIP but hasn’t done much in the other games, with either bat or ball. But he lends balance to the team and is a vital cog in the XI.

Axar Patel had a really good game against SRH a couple of days ago. He got runs (23 off 13) and then bowled economically, while also picking up a wicket. Hence, he will be vital in that middle-order and with the ball too.

Kagiso Rabada has been DC’s best bowler so far. He is the only bowler who has featured in all five games and will continue to lead this attack.

Sandeep Lamichhane has bowled well as he’s picked up four wickets at an economy of 7.33 so far this season. And while Ishant Sharma has been in and out of the side, he is likely to partner Rabada and Morris in the pace bowling department.

Expected XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma.

