IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals progress to Qualifier 2 with thrilling win over SRH

Rishabh Pant (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets in a thrilling eliminator played at Vizag on Wednesday. The result means DC now have a shot at reaching the IPL 2019 final, for which they will take on CSK in the second qualifier. SRH meanwhile have been knocked out after finishing fourth on the points table despite winning just six games.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was a great start by SRH opener Martin Guptill, who looked in fabulous touch. Ishant Sharma got the breakthrough by dismissing Wriddhiman Saha for 8, but Guptill showed his class and made batting look easy.

At the end of six overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 54 for 1.

After the power play, Guptill was dismissed by Amit Mishra for 36. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson then found it difficult to score runs quickly as the Delhi Capitals bowlers restricted the run flow.

Pandey and Williamson added 34 runs for the 3rd wicket before Keemo Paul dismissed the former for 30. Williamson departed soon after, scalped by Ishant for 27.

Vijay Shankar and Mohammad Nabi then took on the Delhi Capitals bowlers, adding 36 runs in quick time. But Trent Boult dismissed Shankar for 25 off 11 balls.

Keemo Paul bowled a good last over as Sunrisers Hyderabad finished on 162 for 8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 163 runs, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a flying start. At the end of six overs, they had taken the team to 55 for 0.

After the power play, Shaw continued to play with positive intent but Mohammad Nabi got the breakthrough by dismissing Dhawan for 14. Shaw and Dhawan had added 66 runs for the opening wicket.

Shaw reached his fifty off 31 balls before Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him and Iyer in the same over.

Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant then added 24 runs for the 4th wicket. But Rashid Khan was simply sensational and he got rid of Munro and Axar Patel in the same over.

Sherfane Rutherford arrived at the crease and struggled to time the ball. With 34 runs required off 18 balls, Pant tore into Basil Thampi and collected 22 runs off the over.

In the 19th over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Rutherford, before Pant holed out for 49.

With 5 runs required off the last over, it was a closely fought affair and the tension got to Amit Mishra as he was found obstructing the field. But Paul hit the winning runs and helped Delhi Capitals register a thrilling 2-wicket win.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 165 for 8 in 19.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 56, Rishabh Pant 49, Rashid Khan 2/15, Khaleel Ahmed 2/24, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/42) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 162 for 8 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 36, Manish Pandey 30, Keemo Paul 3/32, Ishant Sharma 2/34) by 2 wickets.