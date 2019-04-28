×
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals qualify for the playoffs with a 16-run win over RCB 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
139   //    28 Apr 2019, 20:38 IST

Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com
Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs to qualify for the playoffs in the 46th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday. With this win, DC moved up to the top of the points table.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a flying start adding 35 runs for opening wicket in 3.3 overs. Umesh Yadav made the breakthrough by dismissing Shaw for 18. Dhawan and captain Iyer played with positive intent. At end of six overs, Delhi Capitals were 59 for 1.

After the power play overs, Dhawan and Iyer put pressure on Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers. The stylish left-handed batsman reached his fifty off 36 balls while Iyer completed his half-century off 34 balls. Chahal got the wicket of Dhawan for 50. Dhawan and Iyer added 68 runs for the second wicket. Pant was dismissed early for just 7. Rutherford and Axar Patel scored 38 runs in last 2 overs to help DC post a competitive total of 187 for 5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 188 runs to win, RCB openers Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli got the team off to a flying start, putting pressure on Delhi Capitals bowlers. It was an amazing batting by Parthiv who played with a lot of positive intent. Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough dismissing Parthiv for 39 runs. At the end of six overs, RCB were 64 for 1.

After the power play overs, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were dismissed in quick succession. Klassen could not contribute many runs. Shivam Dube played few good shots before being dismissed. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Marcus Stoinis gave RCB some hope of winning the match by adding 49 runs for the 6th wicket.

Ishant Sharma dismissed Singh Mann for 27 off 19 balls. With 26 runs required off the final over, Kagiso Rabada gave away only 9 runs to give DC a 16-run win.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 187 for 5 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 52, Dhawan 50, Chahal 2/41) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Parthiv Patel 39, Stoinis 32*, Shivam Dube 24, Rabada 2/31, Amit Mishra 2/29) by 16 runs.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant RCB vs DC RCB vs DC Head to Head
