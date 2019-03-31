×
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals register a thrilling win over KKR in super-over 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
13   //    31 Mar 2019, 01:10 IST

Picture credits: iplt20.com
Picture credits: iplt20.com

Delhi Capitals registered their second win in the tournament with a thrilling win against Kolkata Knight Riders played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.

The Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great start for the Capitals as Sandeep Lammichhane dismissed debutant Nikhil Naik for 7 runs. Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn played some lovely strokes before Harshal Patel got the wicket of Uthappa. At the end of 6 overs, KKR were 36 for 2.

Lynn, Nitish Rana, and Shubman Gill were dismissed in quick succession to leave KKR reeling at 61 for 5. Andre Russell came to the crease and continued his aggressive form with some clean hitting along with KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Russell showed his strength with power-hitting and reached his fifty off just 23 balls. He smashed 62 off 28 balls and added 95 runs for the 6th wicket. Karthik also reached fifty off 35 balls but was soon dismissed for 50 by Amit Mishra. Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla added valuable runs to help KKR post a competitive total of 185 for 8.

Chasing the target of 186 runs to win, Shikhar Dhawan looked in brilliant form with good strokes before Chawla dismissed him. Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan added 27 runs for the opening wicket. Iyer struggled with his timing at the start of his innings. At the end of 6 overs, Delhi Capitals were 45 for 1. After the power play overs, Shaw played with an attacking approach and made the batting look easy while Iyer also showed his class with some big hits.

Shaw reached his fifty off 30 balls and continued to take on KKR bowlers. Iyer and Shaw added 89 runs for the 2nd wicket. Russell got the breakthrough by dismissing Iyer for 43. Shaw continued his onslaught and made the batting look easy while Pant struggled to time the ball. Kuldeep then struck to dismiss Pant for 11. In the 19th over, Shaw was dismissed for a brilliant 99 run innings.

With 6 runs required off 6 balls, Kuldeep Yadav gave just 5 runs and the match was tied. In the Super Over, Delhi Capitals batted first and scored 11 runs for the loss of 1 wicket. Iyer hit a boundary off the 2nd ball but was then dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. Pant kept the strike for the rest of the over and remained not out on 6.

In the chase, Kagiso Rabada bowled a brilliant over despite being hit for a four on the first ball. He then bowled Russell for 4 runs with a brilliant yorker. The South African pacer held his nerves and restricted KKR to just 7 runs, sealing an exciting win for the Capitals.

Delhi Capitals 185 for 6 in 20 overs & 10 for 1 (Shaw 99, Iyer 43, Kuldeep Yadav 2/41, Andre Russell 1/28) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 185 for 8 in 20 overs & 7 for 1 (Russell 62, Dinesh Karthik 50, Harshal Patel 2/40, Lamichhane 1/29) by 3 runs.

