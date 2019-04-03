IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match Preview
Delhi Capitals will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the 16th fixture of the 2019 Indian Premier League season.
Delhi will be looking to bounce back after a stunning defeat last time out, while the visitors look in ominous touch, notching back-to-back sensational victories. Both the teams will collide at Delhi on Thursday in what promises to be another intriguing contest featuring two batting powerhouses.
With the home crowd backing them, the hosts would be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Orange Army. Delhi's middle order has collapsed on a few occasions, most notably in their previous encounter in which they lost seven wickets for just eight runs. That's an issue they need to address if they are to harbour hopes of making the playoffs.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, are flying high after two consecutive victories against the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. On paper, the visitors possess the best-balanced team in the league which makes them one of the favourites.
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched the highest opening partnership in IPL history in the last game, scoring 185 runs for the opening wicket, and they will look to continue in the same vein. With match winners like Warner, Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan in their ranks, the Sunrisers would be aiming for their third victory on the trot.
Match details
Date: Thursday, April 4, 2019
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
League: Indian Premier League
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Team News
Delhi Capitals
- Delhi Capitals might replace Avesh Khan with Ishant Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Sunrisers Hyderabad are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI which means Kane Williamson could find himself benched again.
Head-to-head: (Last 5 matches)
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 3
Delhi Capitals – 2
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake
Delhi Capitals Squad
Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa
Probable Playing XI
Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel/Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane
Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul
Fantasy Picks
Delhi Capitals
- Prithvi Shaw
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Shreyas Iyer
- Rishabh Pant
- Kagiso Rabada
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Jonny Bairstow
- David Warner
- Mohammad Nabi
- Vijay Shankar
- Rashid Khan