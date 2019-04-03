IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match Preview

David Warner is currently the 'Orange Cap' holder with 254 runs

Delhi Capitals will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the 16th fixture of the 2019 Indian Premier League season.

Delhi will be looking to bounce back after a stunning defeat last time out, while the visitors look in ominous touch, notching back-to-back sensational victories. Both the teams will collide at Delhi on Thursday in what promises to be another intriguing contest featuring two batting powerhouses.

With the home crowd backing them, the hosts would be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Orange Army. Delhi's middle order has collapsed on a few occasions, most notably in their previous encounter in which they lost seven wickets for just eight runs. That's an issue they need to address if they are to harbour hopes of making the playoffs.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are flying high after two consecutive victories against the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. On paper, the visitors possess the best-balanced team in the league which makes them one of the favourites.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched the highest opening partnership in IPL history in the last game, scoring 185 runs for the opening wicket, and they will look to continue in the same vein. With match winners like Warner, Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan in their ranks, the Sunrisers would be aiming for their third victory on the trot.

Match details

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Team News

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals might replace Avesh Khan with Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI which means Kane Williamson could find himself benched again.

Head-to-head: (Last 5 matches)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 3

Delhi Capitals – 2

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Delhi Capitals Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel/Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul

Fantasy Picks

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan

Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant

Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow

David Warner

Mohammad Nabi

Vijay Shankar

Rashid Khan

