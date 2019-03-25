×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Eden Gardens must never be bathed in darkness again

Subhadeep Dutta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
155   //    25 Mar 2019, 19:11 IST

Eden Gardens is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world
Eden Gardens is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world

A chase is in progress and the spotlight is on a dynamic young left-hander who is in the midst of a brilliant knock and has his eyes firmly set on the target. He must finish it on his own terms. But the light goes off at the Eden Gardens and play is stopped for 12 long minutes.

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders, who was batting on 68, took guard when it resumed. He was trapped leg before wicket off the very first ball that he faced from Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the "forced" break during the second encounter of IPL 2019.

"I didn't know this could happen. My gameplan got interrupted. I lost my momentum when I came to the dressing room. The atmosphere also became a bit relaxed. I got into a shell because of the break or I would have finished the match," Rana said after the match.

Not a one-off

Interestingly, this was not the first time that such an event has occurred at Eden Gardens. Last time around, it happened during the ICC World T20. Bangladesh were playing New Zealand in the Super 10 stage of the marquee tournament when the power failed.

Before that, an ODI between India and Sri Lanka met with the same fate, while an IPL encounter in 2008 involving Kolkata Knight Riders and Deccan Chargers was halted for 23 minutes for a similar reason.

Why is the Cricket Association of Bengal unable to solve the issue?

What is the reason behind the repeated occurrence of power failures at Eden Gardens? Why is the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) unable to solve this issue? - these are some pertinent questions that need to be asked.

More importantly, urgent steps need to be taken in order to make sure that this is not repeated in the future. After the latest instance during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, the response from the authorities betrayed the gravity of the matter.

The official statement blamed a short circuit that occurred in a particular tower.
The official statement blamed a short circuit that occurred in a particular tower.

Same old narrative

"It was an eventuality that was addressed instantly and got rectified. The agency appointed by CAB had done a routine check and also issued a certificate. We would re-conduct a thorough check ahead of the next game to prevent its recurrence," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya was quoted as saying by IANS.

Advertisement

The official statement blamed it on a short circuit that occurred in a particular tower. In the past too a similar stand was taken but nobody was held accountable and eventually the lights went off again when a match was in progress in front of a packed Eden Gardens.

In fact, when lights went out during the India-Sri Lanka ODI in 2009, a blame game ensued between CAB and the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation.

Eden Gardens is an embodiment of the undying spirit of cricket fans in India.
Eden Gardens is an embodiment of the undying spirit of cricket fans in India.

Testing the patience of the fans

Such incidents definitely test the patience of any cricket fan and particularly the sports-crazy folks of Bengal. The fact that it has happened twice during the tenure of Kolkata's favorite son, Sourav Ganguly, who heads the CAB, makes it even more embarrassing.

No matter what the reasons are for the power outages at the iconic stadium, CAB must make sure that Eden Gardens, which embodies the undying spirit of crickets fans, is not kept in the dark for the remainder of the IPL or, for that matter, ever.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Rashid Khan Nitish Rana Eden Gardens
Subhadeep Dutta
CONTRIBUTOR
A Gully Cricketer who is marking a fresh run up on a completely different pitch equipped with a Master in Mass Communication.
IPL Match Stats: KKR vs SRH at Eden Gardens
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell's demolition of Siddarth Kaul in 18th over is the moment of the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview, Predictions, Stats and more | StumpMic Cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: David Warner back in IPL with a thunderous knock, breaks several records
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2: KKR vs SRH - Three events that fans would be eagerly waiting for 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH : 3 key reasons why KKR beat SRH
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell's blitz decimates SRH
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Player of the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR v SRH: 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us