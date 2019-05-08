IPL 2019: Eliminator 1 - Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

DC will fancy its chances against a low-on-confidence SRH

Emotions will be running high in the Delhi Capitals camp when the team takes the field in the first eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi has been consistently inconsistent in IPL history. But this season, the young team has changed things around with an exemplary performance and has qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

They will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who has been hot and cold this year. The Sunrisers have found it difficult to cope up with the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, with players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan in the Sunrisers' lineup, Delhi Capitals will take them lightly at their own peril.

Here is Delhi Capitals' predicted playing XI for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form in the second half of the tournament and his experience will be key for Delhi Capitals. He will be accompanied by Prithvi Shaw who would like to put behind a middling IPL season and deliver in the game that matters.

Middle Order

Shreyas Iyer has led Delhi both with the bat and on the field. Rishabh Pant will be keen on finishing the season on a high. Colin Ingram has struggled in the IPL so far and might be replaced by Colin Munro, who also provides an extra bowling option.

All-rounders

Shane Rutherford has shown glimpses of his big-hitting innings but will look to play a defining inning. Axar Patel has been a steady performer for the Capitals and will look to continue his good work. Delhi might bring in the experienced Chris Morris replacing Keemo Paul.

Bowlers

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra will lead Delhi's bowling attack along with Ishant Sharma, who has been brilliant for the team so far. Trent Boult will have the difficult task of fitting in the big shoes of Kagiso Rabada.

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Munro, Shane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma