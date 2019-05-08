×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Eliminator, SRH vs DC: One player from each team who can make a difference

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
97   //    08 May 2019, 12:49 IST

Shikhar Dhawan( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)
Shikhar Dhawan( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The story of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad this year has been very different. DC under the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting combination have been very consistent and different players have stepped in and performed in each game. They have been led brilliantly by Shreyas Iyer.

The team management’s decision to back a core team of 11-13 players, and not chop and change the team around too much has paved way for success. Delhi Capitals have managed to reach the playoffs after a gap of seven years and can be extremely proud of their performance so far in IPL 2019.

SRH on the other hand has mainly been about Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. The other batsmen barring Manish Pandey have been far too inconsistent and the bowling attack hasn’t been very threatening like previous seasons.

They had a rather poor season for a team that made the finals last year by just winning six games in the league stage. The performances of KKR, KXIP and RR meant that SRH had a better NRR scraped through to the playoffs.

Now that they have made it to the eliminator they should fancy themselves as they know how to win in such big games as compared to a Delhi franchise who has made this far after a gap of seven years.

Keeping their performances in the league stage in mind and the conditions expected at Vizag, here’s looking at one player from each team who can make a difference to their team’s success:

Shikhar Dhawan for Delhi Capitals

The left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan had a rather slow start to IPL 2019. But he’s come into his own in the last 5-6 games. He has set up the innings brilliantly when DC have batted first or chased totals.

There were rather huge expectations from the experienced Shikhar Dhawan as he was roped in by the Delhi Capitals to provide the calmness and give the young, attacking batting line-up the experience they needed. And he has delivered on that expectation.

His attacking presence at the top has helped the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to have a pretty good season so far. He himself has accumulated 486 runs in 14 games with an impressive strike-rate of 137.28. He also has hit five fifties this season.

Advertisement

Having been part of SRH in previous few seasons, Shikhar would certainly know what it takes to win in such high-pressure games. It’s this experience along with him being in good hitting form that can help Delhi Capitals defeat SRH tonight.

Rashid Khan for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan( Photo Credits: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Rashid Khan( Photo Credits: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Someone who is used to running oppositions down, Rashid Khan has had a quiet IPL this year. Opposition teams have understood that it’s a better ploy playing out his quota rather than look to attack him. It’s a tactic that has worked well thus far.

Among the big factors why SRH just won six games in the league stage has been the lack of penetration from their bowlers. Bhuvi has been good but hasn’t been able to get wickets when it’s required. The inclusion of Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t certainly helped them.

But you can not keep someone as prolific and talented as Rashid Khan quiet for too long. He has played in high pressure contest like this before and would look to bring that confidence into tonight’s clash.

He has bagged 15 wickets in IPL 2019 so far, but a match-winning performance from the talented Afghani could be round the corner. DC should not take him lightly and also, they should be weary of Rashid Khan’s strong arm from the boundary and his ability to clear the boundaries coming in the death overs. 

Tags:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shikhar Dhawan Rashid Khan
Advertisement
IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 16, DC vs SRH: One impact player from each team who could be a game-changer
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH: Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: One player from each team who holds the key to his team's success
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI
RELATED STORY
IPL Playoff Stats: Eliminator
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH V/s DC: Head to head record, Probable XI and Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Eliminator, DC vs SRH - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH: Why Delhi Capitals will win the match 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Two changes that Sunrisers Hyderabad should make
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
No Result
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May
MI 162/5 & 9/0 (0.3 ov)
SRH 162/6 & 8/2 (0.4 ov)
Match Tied (Mumbai Indians won the one-over eliminator)
MI VS SRH live score
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May
KXIP 183/6 (20.0 ov)
KKR 185/3 (18.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
KXIP VS KKR live score
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May
RR 115/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 121/5 (16.1 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May
SRH 175/7 (20.0 ov)
RCB 178/6 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May
CSK 170/5 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 173/4 (18.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May
KKR 133/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 134/1 (16.1 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets
KKR VS MI live score
Qualifier 1 | Yesterday
CSK 131/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 132/4 (18.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets
CSK VS MI live score
Eliminator | Today, 02:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
TBC
CSK VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
TBC
MI VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us