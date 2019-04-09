IPL 2019: Fans hail KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as KXIP beats SRH

KL Rahul's calm finish won the game for KXIP

Sunrisers came into this match at the back of a huge batting failure against Mumbai Indians and the same was evident in today's match. Even a David Warner half-century could only get to 150. Unlike SRH, KXIP players, especially KL Rahul, learned from their mistakes. Rahul with unbeaten half-century ensured that his side ended up winning the match by 6 wickets.

Earlier in the match, SRH who were asked to bat first by the Kings XI Punjab, were under severe pressure early in the innings as they lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow early in the innings. Mujeeb Ur Rahman sent back the English wicket-keeper batsman to the pavilion in the second over of the match.

After Bairstow's dismissal, David Warner and Vijay Shankar could not make the most of the field restrictions. In the powerplay overs, SRH managed to score only 27 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Warner and Shankar steadied the innings with 49 run partnership but it took 54 balls for them to add those runs. After Shankar's dismissal, the Sunrisers Management tried out Mohammad Nabi at four but the Afghan all-rounder's stay at the crease was cut short by a run-out from Ravichandran Ashwin.

The next batsman, Manish Pandey, was involved in a 55-run partnership with Warner. The partnership which lasted for 35 balls increased the scoring rate slightly.

Warner scored a hard-fought 70 off 62 balls but his side would not have reached the 150-mark if not for the exploits of Deepak Hooda. Hooda, who came into bat in the last over, hit two fours and a six in the three balls that he played to take SRH to 150 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Rashid Khan sent back the dangerous Chris Gayle off his very first ball but KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal did not allow Sunrisers Hyderabad to take control of the game.

During the powerplay overs, Rahul and Agarwal batted risk-free cricket and scored 38 runs in 6 overs. While Rahul went onto score his half-century off just 34 balls, Mayank Agarwal reached the mark in 40 balls.

The two Karnataka batsmen added 114 runs for the second wicket but three quick wickets of Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, and Mandeep Singh brought some life into the game.

While KXIP needed 11 runs off the last over bowled by Nabi, a calm and composed KL Rahul, who scored a magnificent 71 off just 53 balls, took his side home.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kings XI Punjab's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad:

That boundary from KL Rahul in the last moments of the 20th over was quite Dhoni-esque. Giving him no. 4 spot for the World Cup (at least for tonight) #KXIPvSRH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 8, 2019

Calm under pressure. KL, you beauty! Has sealed the World Cup spot in style. #IPL2019 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 8, 2019

KL Rahul finding his touch again. Good signs for India. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 8, 2019

Warner of all people! Chalo a snoozefest ended with some madness. Well played, Karnataka XI Punjab. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 8, 2019

Warner mistakes, Punjab win.



Story of the day — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 8, 2019

Kings XI Punjab:



vs DC: Won the game from the losing position



vs CSK: Lost the game from the winning position.



vs SRH: Almost messed up from the winning position. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 8, 2019

David Warner's slowest 50 in #IPL (49 balls!)

Prev slowest 45 balls also vs KXIP at Hyderabad in 2017#IPL2019#KXIPvSRH — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 8, 2019

So far in this IPL, Ashwin has hit the stumps behind him more than the ones in front of him. #KXIPvSRH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 8, 2019

Soon Ashwin will make a record of dismissing more number of non strikers than batsmen on strike. #KXIPvSRH — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) April 8, 2019

Ashwin's bowling leggies, carrom-balls, round-arms and even seam-ups, and doing that well.



"Pick me for #CWC19 as Chahal's back-up, Kuldeep's back-up, Kedar's back-up or even Hardik's..."#IPL2019 #KXIPvSRH — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 8, 2019

David Warner is the GOAT of IPL. Remarkable consistency at great speed. Plays situations perfectly. The ideal T20 opener. Since 2014 he averages 55 and strikes at 148. No other play in IPL have had so many consistent seasons!! #KXIPvSRH — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 8, 2019

How Warner backs up at non-striker's end for Mujeeb (head down pitch) vs. how Warner backs up at non-striker's end for Ashwin (head craned back at bowler's hand). pic.twitter.com/diDmlCo6sI — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) April 8, 2019

