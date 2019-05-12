IPL 2019 final: 3 Reasons why Mumbai Indians will beat Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians had won their first IPL title in 2013.

Delhi Capitals failed to hold off the inevitability of yet another CSK vs MI final as the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings romped home by 6 wickets in the second qualifier at the Vizag. Delhi Capitals, batting first after losing the toss, could only manage a modest 147 with the highest contribution from Rishabh Pant. Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings found a little resistance from their opponents and complete the target with one over to spare.

Now, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are set to fight for the glory at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. This will be the fourth occasion in the history of the Indian Premier League when Chennai Super Kings will lock horn with Mumbai Indians for the scintillating prize. While Mumbai Indians has many star performers who helped their way to the final, Chennai Super Kings has been largely dependent on MS Dhoni. Except for a few performances from other batsmen, Dhoni has been the kingpin for CSK when it comes to batting.

In the big final, it is tough to predict the winner. It is a game of nerves and there is no doubt that both teams know to defy such circumstances.

In this article, we talk about the three reasons why Mumbai Indians can come on top of Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2019.

#1 Good batsmen against spin bowling

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are good players of spin bowling.

Besides Dhoni's brilliance with the bat, one thing that has been effective for CSK is their spin bowling unit. The troika of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and Ravindra Jadeja has been troubling the opposition batsmen with their skilful bowling. These three have played a huge part in CSK's way to the final, picking up 55 wickets among them. Mumbai Indians possesses a batting unit that is excellent at playing spin. Likes of Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Keiron Pollard are capable to hit the spinners out of the park. In this case, the bulk of CSK's bowling effort will struggle and MI can put a foot ahead in the intense competition.

