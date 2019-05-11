IPL 2019: Final, MI vs CSK - One brave change Mumbai Indians should make

Ishant Kishan - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The wait for one of the biggest events is almost over and the grand finale of the IPL 2019 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians tomorrow at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The El Clasico of the IPL is probably the best rivalry for a grand IPL final. The rivalry between both the teams is always top notch as CSK and MI are the most successful teams of the IPL. Both the teams will try their best to win the IPL trophy for the fourth time.

Mumbai Indians have the most balanced squad in this IPL and are favourites to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time. On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings have managed to reach IPL final for the eighth time with a seemingly underperforming batting line-up.

One brave call that the team management of the Mumbai Indians can take for tomorrow's game is to bring Yuvraj Singh into the playing XI as a replacement for Ishan Kishan. There are a lot factors that favour the inclusion of Yuvraj into playing XI of the Mumbai Indians.

One reason that favours Yuvraj is the experience of big games, which Ishan Kishan lacks. Yuvraj has a decent experience of such games. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament in the ICC World Cup 2011, which shows that he is very much capable of performing in big events. His statistics this season also suggest that he should be preferred to Kishan.

Yuvraj has scored 98 runs with decent strike rate of 130.67 in the 4 matches that he was given an opportunity to play in. On the other hand, the young Kishan has managed to score only 78 runs with a poor strike rate of 105 in 6 matches. The latter had strike rate of less than 100 in 3 matches this year, while the lowest strike rate of Yuvraj in an innings this year has been about 130.

Thus, all these factors favour Yuvraj and playing him in a big match like the IPL final would be a wise move.